How to become illusionist

I was strolling through my local mini mall today when I picked this up from the tourist rack

20250302-183243.jpg


Alpha chad Rick Thomas! (who's obviously nailing that chick from the cover)

Do any of you know an illusionist? Could I become one? Perhaps I could become his padawan

I think that becoming an illusionist would be better than this shitty boring office job that I currently have
 
These old magicians never fool anyone with the fake tans and bad dye jobs
 
Surprise, Rick Thomas is that chick from the cover.

Now you know why he was voted illusionist of the year .
 
