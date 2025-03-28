Captain Tenneal
MXC Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2024
- Messages
- 3,324
- Reaction score
- 7,663
I was strolling through my local mini mall today when I picked this up from the tourist rack
Alpha chad Rick Thomas! (who's obviously nailing that chick from the cover)
Do any of you know an illusionist? Could I become one? Perhaps I could become his padawan
I think that becoming an illusionist would be better than this shitty boring office job that I currently have
