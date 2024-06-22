How the hell did Smith lose a decision to Walker?

I understand if you lose to Walker by getting caught with some wild stuff, but losing a decision to him? LOL
Walker has no fundamentals whatsoever. Both offensively and defensively he has zero fundamentals. The only thing he can do is throw knees and wild stuff hoping he will catch someone. Yet he beat Smith by decision.
