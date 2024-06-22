  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

How the hell did Smith lose a decision to Walker?

J

justmark

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
May 25, 2024
Messages
172
Reaction score
473
I understand if you lose to Walker by getting caught with some wild stuff, but losing a decision to him? LOL

Walker has no fundamentals whatsoever. Both offensively and defensively he has zero fundamentals. The only thing he can do is throw knees and wild stuff hoping he will catch someone. Yet he beat Smith by decision.
 
Maybe Ozedemir is a pretty good striker and has good power.
 
d0g said:
Maybe Ozedemir is a pretty good striker and has good power.
Click to expand...
Because Volkan is the only fighter that beat walker? Walker never showed any fundamentals that would make you think he can beat anyone by decision. Even the ghost of Thiago Santos outstruck Walker and won a decision. Yet simth is the only one that managed to lose by decision LOL.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,042
Messages
55,735,254
Members
174,911
Latest member
welcome2dajungle

Share this page

Back
Top