How the heck is Bautista awarded that fight over Aldo?

He did absolutely nothing. He did the same move 50 times.

He would stand up throw punches and then push Aldo against the fence to rest.

Fucking pathetic. How the hell is he rewarded a win against a LEGEND like Aldo with that performance?
 
Aldo losing to a can to get his 9th career loss. Bautista looked just as bad as his ranking suggests he is (number 11)
 
Judges need to stop rewarding wall and stall. This will be a bad trend for the sport. Any physical stronger fighter will hold their opponent and get the decision.
 
ref did a shit job breaking the stalling up sooner
i thought a fight was about causing damage not holding.
 
Because clearly the judges don't know the scoring criteria. That's it. That's the only explanation.
 
Incredibly frustrating to watch that be rewarded, but also incredibly frustrating to watch Aldo be so good in those clinch positions yet shows zero urgency or interest in getting off the cage. His coach told him after round one that he was gonna get stalled out against the cage if he didn’t wake up & sadly that’s exactly what we had to watch
 
As much as I hated I can't even get mad at this point. Theres a clear blueprint to beat Aldo and he followed it. Aldo should have done better to disengage.
 
In the new rules for scoring:

“Fighting area control is assessed by determining who is dictating the pace, place and position of the match.” Fighting Area Control” shall only to be assessed if Effective Striking/Grappling and Effective Aggressiveness is 100% equal for both competitors. This will be assessed very rarely."

Judges just don't give a fuck.
 
The 1 thing I like about Pennington is that she is 1 of the few mma fighters that know how to end a combination with a power jab. Not very powerful, but still decently technical.
 
Effective Grappling in the criteria doesn’t make a single mention of pushing your opponent against the fence with all your strength and failing takedown after takedown, it is NOT a dominant position, it is not control time, it is a 50/50 position, literally, it’s just like standing in front of each other but chest to chest, that’s it
 
