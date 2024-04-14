How tf Poirier is getting a TS?

Geniusss
He is 1-1 in his last 2
2-2 in his last 4
He is getting a TS of beating one guy that wan't even top 10 ranked !!!!!!!
That's crazy!
Poirier already got choked out by Oliveira, knocked out by Gaethje and he is going to lose to Islam too!
Arman should be the one fighting for the title next!
