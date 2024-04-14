How tf Poirier is getting a TS?

Geniusss

Geniusss

He is 1-1 in his last 2
2-2 in his last 4

He is getting a TS of beating one guy that wan't even top 10 ranked !!!!!!!

That's crazy!

Poirier already got choked out by Oliveira, knocked out by Gaethje and he is going to lose to Islam too!

Arman should be the one fighting for the title next!
 
To be fair, Poirier was supposed to lose to St Denis but he got that dawg in him
 
Agreed -- the UFC probably just wants to get all they can out of Dustin before he retires. This is likely his last shot at gold. I think it's bollocks, personally, but whatever. Arman should sit out and wait to fight the winner.
 
Because he’s at the end of his career and the ufc wants to squeeze every last ounce of marketability out of him before he’s gone . I’m not saying it’s right by the way
 
White boy privilege that's what
 
Agreed. Although Dustin vs Islam could be competetive it should clearly be Arman.
 
With Oliveira and Gaethje both losing seems to be a popularity contest decision.
 
Gross amount of Dana White Privilege.
 
I think it’s almost entirely because of timing and poor planning. They booked the most deserving contenders for 300. So the question is what’s worse? Having Islam sit out nearly a year to wait for the appropriate challenger or have him fight Dustin in the meantime?
 
Dustin has a name and can draw. I think we all know that this is the reason he's getting the shot. But, as long as Tsyrukian gets the winner, I'm not mad about it. UFC has never been a pure meritocracy.
 
A few things:

Islam wanting a cherry picked matchup

Ali being a slimeball and facilitating this at the expense of another one of his client's aspirations

The UFC going with the matchup that makes the most money instead of merit.
 
