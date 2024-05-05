How tf do you explain Aldo?

37 years old. Well past his prime. Fighting over well over 10 years and still so skilled and composed. Dude had the chance to finish in the third round and showed the new guy mercy.
I was already impressed that he was the only one who merab couldn't simply drown and after two years off, he comes back and wins easily. His head movement and leg kick defense was so good.
How the fuck do you explain Aldo?
 
