Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Fucken unbelievable story. This kid almost killed himself, but he somehow lived but now is deformed badly.
I find it amazing how inspiring and in high spirits he is even after the attempt.
His face is completely deformed but he's looking at life in a much more wiser and clearer vision.
Bravo to this kid. I wish him the best.
