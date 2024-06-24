By

Johan Ahlander

Sweden has seen a sharp rise in youth crime

Youth homes become 'LinkedIn for young criminals'

'You wanted the respect...but also friendship', ex-gang member says

Government promises revamp of entire youth crime system

A year ago, a gang helped the boy escape, put him up in a hotel and gave him cannabis, food and new clothes. Six days later, gang members told him it was time to repay them for their kindness. They had a job for him.

But these days it also has another distinction:

TROUBLED TEEN TO 'CAREER CRIMINAL'​



"You wanted the respect, the clothes, the rings, the money but also friendship. They were the people you hung out with anyway. Later it became more serious and you had to do things that you really didn't want to, but that is the way it works."



"It is obvious that our system wasn't built for this type of criminality," Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told Reuters.



He said the government was working on a revamp of the entire youth criminality prevention system, including giving more powers to social services. New youth prisons would house the most hardened criminals, keeping them separate from youth homes.



"I think it is clear that in reality the state-run homes have functioned as a kind of recruitment base from the criminal networks," Strommer said. "It's a monumental failure."

The new government has promised to tackle crime. So far it has further restricted Sweden's previously generous immigration policies , introduced harsher sentences for gun crimes and given police increased surveillance powers. Even the military has been called on to help out."It is obvious that our system wasn't built for this type of criminality," Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer told Reuters.He said the government was working on a revamp of the entire youth criminality prevention system, including giving more powers to social services. New youth prisons would house the most hardened criminals, keeping them separate from youth homes.Strommer said. "It's a monumental failure."





In an increasing number of cases, courts have found the epidemic of violence emerging from Sweden's archipelago of youth homes, built to serve the dual purpose of looking after children in state care and punishing youth offenders.



'LINKEDIN FOR YOUNG CRIMINALS'​



Nils Duquet, director of the Flemish Peace Institute, a leading European gun violence think tank, said the reliance of Sweden's gangs on young recruits to commit violent crimes had created a different culture around guns than elsewhere in Europe.