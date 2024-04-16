How stupid do you have to be to believe that grounded knees are too "dangerous" to be allowed?

Grounded elbows are FAR FAR more dangerous. That is due a simple fact: elbows can be landed way faster, the same happens with hammer fists. Hence, it's common to see fighters knocked OUT receiving 2 or 3 elbows clean in the face. The same does not happen with knees, because they are way slower to throw. Grounded knees will give to us more dynamic fights, with takedowns being risker to attempt, but, at same time, more rewarding. If you desagree, please, explain to me why i am wrong. Here is the videos that prove my point. I know, highligts don't tell the whole story. Maybe they look more brutal, because there is more TKO's by elbows. However, i think, by those videos, you can see my point.
 
Those grounded knees in the 2nd video do look pretty dangerous.
But is your point elbows are more dangerous, or that knees aren't dangerous?
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
Those grounded knees in the 2nd video do look pretty dangerous.
But is your point elbows are more dangerous, or that knees aren't dangerous?
My point is that knees aren't more dangerous than other blows . Maybe they are even LESS dangerous.
Obs: i fixed the title. Thanks for helping me, disciple of saint Jones.
 
Depends. Does the head have room to move? If we get a lot of Coleman-Igor situations where a guy's head is trapped while he takes flush knees then hell yes it's more dangerous. Don't kid yourself.
 
all strikes except soccer kicks to the head should be legal. and im all for soccer kicks being legal but i can see that one stirke being a major issue for some and could cause issues in the future of getting other stirkes legalized.
 
TheBulge said:
Depends. Does the head have room to move? If we get a lot of Coleman-Igor situations where a guy's head is trapped while he takes flush knees then hell yes it's more dangerous. Don't kid yourself.
Of course not. The judge can stop the fight. Tbh, they are way less harmful. Not being able to defend yourself is different from being dangerous. Knees are very slow, the judge will stop before the guy is out, unlike elbows, lol.
 
I like grounded knees because they make some grappling positions who are usually pretty safe ans stale a death sentence.

Grounded knees are healthy too because they can punish failled takedowns.

I don't like them when they are used after a kd tho. There's no need to add grounded knees to an arsenal in that front There's plenty of ways to finish a hurt opponent.
 
I think the elbows can break bone and give more damage externally. Knees might work as boxing gloves do in a sense and induce higher chances of CTE as it is a different type of impact.
 
It's the optics and I guess buying into the propaganda the commission put out.

It's really a no brainer that knees should be legal. Nothing more dangerous about getting kneed while on the ground than getting kneed while standing or getting hit by a 360 round house kick to the head lol.

Soccer kicks should be legal too, but that'll take decades before people wake up. Soccer kick KO's look too vicious.
 
TheBulge said:
Depends. Does the head have room to move? If we get a lot of Coleman-Igor situations where a guy's head is trapped while he takes flush knees then hell yes it's more dangerous. Don't kid yourself.
Knees in north south are brutal as fuck. Which making grounded knees illegal makes north south an absolutely useless position, hence why you never see it anymore. (North south) I remember randleman reigning knees down on some japanese dude in north south in pride. It was brutal. I think that's the only position knees on the ground are potentially more dangerous. I think knees should be legal along with stomps, soccer kick and upkicks. This isn't ballet. this isn't soccer or tennis. Knees and upkicks should be legal at the least. OneFC got rid of soccer kicks and stomps because they knew at least one us state would allow knees and upkicks but wouldn't all stomps/soccer kicks. (Colorado knees to the head on the ground and upkicks are legal) the only state I think.

If we could get a big state like California, Texas and Florida to legalize knees to the head on the ground. It would be massive.
 
remember, there was a poor fella who died in BKFC due to a punch. sometimes it doesnt matter what kind of strike is thrown,
im for all strikes legal on the ground except for stomps to the head (even though theyre brutal and awesome i see too much potential for bad injuries). all other strikes are OK by me.
 
What was the old pride fight where someone was using both their knees to pound the others head in on the ground?

It wasn't coleman / igor

At least I don't think
 
Doctor Grudge said:
It's the optics and I guess buying into the propaganda the commission put out.

It's really a no brainer that knees should be legal. Nothing more dangerous about getting kneed while on the ground than getting kneed while standing or getting hit by a 360 round house kick to the head lol.

Soccer kicks should be legal too, but that'll take decades before people wake up. Soccer kick KO's look too vicious.
I doubt we'll see soccer kicks and foot stomps during American events anywhere soon, maybe not even in our lifetimes.
 
