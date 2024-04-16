How stupid do you have to be to believe that grounded knees are too "dangerous" to be allowed?

Mulletenthusiast
Grounded elbows are FAR FAR more dangerous. That is due a simple fact: elbows can be landed way faster, the same happens with hammer fists. Hence, it's common to see fighters knocked OUT receiving 2 or 3 elbows clean in the face. The same does not happen with knees, because they are way slower to throw. Grounded knees will give to us more dynamic fights, with takedowns being risker to attempt, but, at same time, more rewarding. If you desagree, please, explain to me why i am wrong. Here is the videos that prove my point. I know, highligts don't tell the whole story. Maybe they look more brutal, because there is more TKO's by elbows. However, i think, by those videos, you can see my point.