How stupid do you have to be to believe that grounded knees are too "dangerous" to be allowed?

TheBulge said: Depends. Does the head have room to move? If we get a lot of Coleman-Igor situations where a guy's head is trapped while he takes flush knees then hell yes it's more dangerous. Don't kid yourself. Click to expand...

Knees in north south are brutal as fuck. Which making grounded knees illegal makes north south an absolutely useless position, hence why you never see it anymore. (North south) I remember randleman reigning knees down on some japanese dude in north south in pride. It was brutal. I think that's the only position knees on the ground are potentially more dangerous. I think knees should be legal along with stomps, soccer kick and upkicks. This isn't ballet. this isn't soccer or tennis. Knees and upkicks should be legal at the least. OneFC got rid of soccer kicks and stomps because they knew at least one us state would allow knees and upkicks but wouldn't all stomps/soccer kicks. (Colorado knees to the head on the ground and upkicks are legal) the only state I think.If we could get a big state like California, Texas and Florida to legalize knees to the head on the ground. It would be massive.