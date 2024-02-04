How Strickland broke Adesanya (pics inside)

He knew how to deal with the distance : his left leg not to forward in order to avoid the low kicks. He was good at parrying eventual middle kicksChecking low leg kicks was definitely one of the key of his success. Adesanya had to stop using them because Strickland was being so good at checking them from the inside AND outside. I also believe Sean has a great reaction time, which makes it easier for him to read his opponent's moveHis famous front kick was another great asset which allowed him to mess with Adesanya's momentum. It was great for stopping him, preventing him from reaching him, maintaining distance, breaking the rhythmThis front kick also was an entry point for followed straight left and right. Kind of similar to what Machida used to doStrickland used his arms to parry Adesanya's jabs when he was getting in his zone.All of these tools benefited him when he closed the distance, cause you have to close the distance with Adesanya in order to make it a dog fight like Gastelum did. Here, Strickland nullified Adesanya's usual tactics and establilshed his own