How Strickland broke Adesanya (pics inside)

Capture d'écran 2024-02-04 114837.pngCapture d'écran 2024-02-04 114744.png
He knew how to deal with the distance : his left leg not to forward in order to avoid the low kicks. He was good at parrying eventual middle kicks

Capture d'écran 2024-02-04 115139.pngCapture d'écran 2024-02-04 114719.png

Checking low leg kicks was definitely one of the key of his success. Adesanya had to stop using them because Strickland was being so good at checking them from the inside AND outside. I also believe Sean has a great reaction time, which makes it easier for him to read his opponent's move

Capture d'écran 2024-02-04 115055.png
His famous front kick was another great asset which allowed him to mess with Adesanya's momentum. It was great for stopping him, preventing him from reaching him, maintaining distance, breaking the rhythm

Capture d'écran 2024-02-04 115315.png Capture d'écran 2024-02-04 115329.png
This front kick also was an entry point for followed straight left and right. Kind of similar to what Machida used to do

Capture d'écran 2024-02-04 115346.png
Strickland used his arms to parry Adesanya's jabs when he was getting in his zone.

All of these tools benefited him when he closed the distance, cause you have to close the distance with Adesanya in order to make it a dog fight like Gastelum did. Here, Strickland nullified Adesanya's usual tactics and establilshed his own
 
the question is, can a fighter with such a big ego win back the title?
 
Good breakdown. As a side note, Strickland has more mental fortitude than he's given credit for. He's very relaxed in there probably from all the sparring he does. Being so relaxed allows him to think and avoid mistakes.
 
The truth is, Sean Strickland mentally destroyed Izzy by revealing to the press conference and to the world that Izzy played with his dog inappropriately. It made headlines, people made viral youtube videos on the topic, Izzy's social media was flooded with dog jokes, and it clearly bothered him greatly
 
Luthien said:
Isn't it funny how that mostly seems to be the case <Lmaoo>Talk hoot - fight boring^^
Yeah its one thing to try and sell the fight, but Strickland is all about talking about being about that psycho life. But then just goes in there and spars with you.

Its about as cringe as a lot of fighters saying that they would die in the octagon, but its all just bs shit talk. Most of them are the crotch sniffers too.
 
Sean is among the best these days, when it comes to striking defense, with the likes of Petr Yan or Jan Blachowicz.
He doesn't get much credit for it.
 
Nice breakdown.
That being said, i hope Adesanya wins the title back and beat the southafrican chad.
 
Davidjacksonjones said:
The truth is, Sean Strickland mentally destroyed Izzy by revealing to the press conference and to the world that Izzy played with his dog inappropriately. It made headlines, people made viral youtube videos on the topic, Izzy's social media was flooded with dog jokes, and it clearly bothered him greatly
lmao the first thing Izzy did after the fight was tell sean not to say it again
 
