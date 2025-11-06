  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

How Steam Won At Capitalism, Without Being Greedy (Consumer friendly greed)

He breaks down Valve's history, from the founder, the formation of Steamer, the principles - things like understanding that piracy stems from bad customer service, their uncharacteristic (for the industry) employee manual, staying private and the flexibility that allows, how they developed and maintain an iron grip on the service platform, etc.

I knew a bit about Steamer of course but this is interesting and I learned a few things. Recommend.

 
I love seeing Steam be a major success because it backs a lot of my own personal business beliefs I try to incorporate into my business interests.

I believe giving the customer a good, reliable and untainted product in today’s day and age of enshittification is all it takes. The problem for many is it’s hard to develop a good product without a big financial backing. I believe this strategy is why my business is growing and thriving so well in my local market.

I just hope they don’t get bought out by an evil hedge fund.
 
fukn hate steam atm, uninstalled a few days ago tho i might re-install in future.

buddy gave me a steam account so we could run together and every few months it asks for a code sent to his email, such a PITA . finally i said fuk it and deleted it.
 
I've never said "Everyone should be subscribed to (YouTuber)."

But this is pretty close.

Every gamer should be subscribed to Legendary Drops.

He simply does not ever miss the target.
Every video of the culture & business of gaming he's dropped has been legendary.
 
I love Steam. When I got fully into PC gaming around 2000 (my first pc) I had to basically pirate most games as stores around me carried little amounts of titles. There were often stolen key issues for legit copies.

It was rough at first when HL2 came out, but it's improved so much over the years. I love the ecosystem, and Steam Deck made things infinitely better.

Steam and GOG are the best one-two punch in gaming for me. GOG for the classics, especially titles like Alpha Protocol they reworked a great deal, and Steam for everything els (Epic freebies aside).

Now that pretty much every title worth having on playstation comes to Steam eventually, Switch 2 is probably the only console I'd buy.

I just wish EA's NHL games came to pc.
 
I was curious why you brought this up, but then I checked his channel out, and I'm assuming you're referring to his most recent video per the topic:


I totally missed the headline about Amazon effectively ending their foray into game development just a few weeks ago. I bet it's in the news megathread, I must have skimmed over it. Sure, Prime Gaming is still a thing, but they're killing New World as a living GAAS game, and ending AAA development.

Amazon Games Unit Hit by Layoffs, Will Halt ‘Significant Amount’ of AAA Development and Shift Online Strategy


Looks like their strategy is to wave the white flag on AAA, for the most part, except to devote more resources on bringing third-party multiplatform games to Luna, but more interestingly, to try to specialize in the niche of party games. Can't say I think that's a bad strategy. That seems like a niche with a lot of potential, one that Nintendo was once interested in dominating, back with Wii Sports and similar titles over a decade ago, but Nintendo doesn't seem as preoccupied with pursuing it as it once was. It sounds like Amazon believes Luna is the best delivery for the service. I noticed the experimental first title with Snoop Dogg based on AI they mentioned is free to all Amazon Prime subscribers, it doesn't require even a modest subscription like the $5/mo they charge for access to the "Jackbox Games" channel, so it would seem the shift in strategy is to leverage the games to sell more Fire sticks and Amazon Prime subscriptions, not the other way around. And that's the point. Anyone with a Fire stick will be able to invite their social group in their living room to play because all you need is to grant access to the WiFi network, and they can use their phones as controllers, the games won't even rely on a dual-analog controller like the Luna controller to play, and because it isn't Bluetooth, everybody can connect their phones to the game/FireStick simultaneously:

Amazon’s Prime-Included Gaming Service Sets Major Overhaul; Execs on How New ‘GameNight’ Party Collection Complements Planned AAA Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

Along with a new lineup of premium third-party games and a UI update, Luna is introducing a party game collection labeled “GameNight,” which will launch with the AI-powered title “Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg,” featuring the rapper as your personal judge in at-home disputes.

“You basically state your case. You can actually submit evidence through prompt-based AI, and it’ll generate the evidence in front of Snoop so we can look at the visual of the garbage bag or whatever the case is about,” Gattis said. “And then there’s just this banter back and forth with Snoop Dogg, which is obviously funny because it’s Snoop Dogg, it’s him and his dialect, but he’s really talking to you. I think that’s the amazing thing about it. And what we get excited about with this game is, it’s a game that literally could not have been made three years ago. So it’s one of these things that requires the cloud. It requires a large language model behind it to power Snoop.”

The Luna overhaul comes as Amazon’s young game studio, run by 2K Games co-founder Christoph Hartmann, is slowly but surely working on a slate of original mid-level and top-tier games, known as AA and AAA games within the gaming industry. Amazon leadership says that the Luna changes don’t mean the strategy at Hartmann’s Amazon Game Studios has pivoted away from larger titles, but rather it will now include more of these social games that can be developed quicker and target a wider consumer audience.

“We’re continuing down the path with the console-friendly AAA games, which is why you see in the offering, we’re not just launching ‘GameNight,’ but actually expanding the library of AAA games that are available, as well as then games that work for really the non-core gamer, where you can pick up your phone as a controller and have a lot of fun with your family and friends in your living room,” Amazon’s vice president of audio, Twitch and games, Steve Boom, told Variety.
I'll have to add an update to my Games Services megathread for this.
 
I assumed the thread was about Legendary Drop's video since it's been commented on by multiple popular streamers, though I now see that wasn't the video posted in the OP.

My mistake.
 
Not at all, that's his most recent upload, and it is directly on topic. If I hadn't stopped to look at it I wouldn't have even learned about the recent major change in Amazon's gaming business approach.

I also wouldn't have learned about this book which apparently distills the very strategy embraced across corporate culture that Steam is kicking the shit out of because they don't embrace it:

press-play-15.jpg
 
I've never heard of Legendary Drop and I don't keep up with streamers. I've been subbed to the dude in the OP for many moons.
 
