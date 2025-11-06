How Steam Won At Capitalism, Without Being Greedy (Consumer friendly greed)

GearSolidMetal said: I've never said "Everyone should be subscribed to (YouTuber)."



But this is pretty close.



Every gamer should be subscribed to Legendary Drops.



He simply does not ever miss the target.

Every video of the culture & business of gaming he's dropped has been legendary. Click to expand...





“You basically state your case. You can actually submit evidence through prompt-based AI, and it’ll generate the evidence in front of Snoop so we can look at the visual of the garbage bag or whatever the case is about,” Gattis said. “And then there’s just this banter back and forth with Snoop Dogg, which is obviously funny because it’s Snoop Dogg, it’s him and his dialect, but he’s really talking to you. I think that’s the amazing thing about it. And what we get excited about with this game is, it’s a game that literally could not have been made three years ago. So it’s one of these things that requires the cloud. It requires a large language model behind it to power Snoop.”



"We're continuing down the path with the console-friendly AAA games, which is why you see in the offering, we're not just launching 'GameNight,' but actually expanding the library of AAA games that are available, as well as then games that work for really the non-core gamer, where you can pick up your phone as a controller and have a lot of fun with your family and friends in your living room," Amazon's vice president of audio, Twitch and games, Steve Boom, told Variety. Along with a new lineup of premium third-party games and a UI update, Luna is introducing a party game collection labeled "GameNight," which will launch with the AI-powered title "Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg," featuring the rapper as your personal judge in at-home disputes.

"You basically state your case. You can actually submit evidence through prompt-based AI, and it'll generate the evidence in front of Snoop so we can look at the visual of the garbage bag or whatever the case is about," Gattis said. "And then there's just this banter back and forth with Snoop Dogg, which is obviously funny because it's Snoop Dogg, it's him and his dialect, but he's really talking to you. I think that's the amazing thing about it. And what we get excited about with this game is, it's a game that literally could not have been made three years ago. So it's one of these things that requires the cloud. It requires a large language model behind it to power Snoop."

The Luna overhaul comes as Amazon's young game studio, run by 2K Games co-founder Christoph Hartmann, is slowly but surely working on a slate of original mid-level and top-tier games, known as AA and AAA games within the gaming industry. Amazon leadership says that the Luna changes don't mean the strategy at Hartmann's Amazon Game Studios has pivoted away from larger titles, but rather it will now include more of these social games that can be developed quicker and target a wider consumer audience.

"We're continuing down the path with the console-friendly AAA games, which is why you see in the offering, we're not just launching 'GameNight,' but actually expanding the library of AAA games that are available, as well as then games that work for really the non-core gamer, where you can pick up your phone as a controller and have a lot of fun with your family and friends in your living room," Amazon's vice president of audio, Twitch and games, Steve Boom, told

I was curious why you brought this up, but then I checked his channel out, and I'm assuming you're referring to his most recent video per the topic:I totally missed the headline about Amazon effectively ending their foray into game development just a few weeks ago. I bet it's in the news megathread, I must have skimmed over it. Sure, Prime Gaming is still a thing, but they're killingas a living GAAS game, and ending AAA development.Looks like their strategy is to wave the white flag on AAA, for the most part, except to devote more resources on bringing third-party multiplatform games to Luna, but more interestingly, to try to specialize in the niche of party games. Can't say I think that's a bad strategy. That seems like a niche with a lot of potential, one that Nintendo was once interested in dominating, back with Wii Sports and similar titles over a decade ago, but Nintendo doesn't seem as preoccupied with pursuing it as it once was. It sounds like Amazon believes Luna is the best delivery for the service. I noticed the experimental first title with Snoop Dogg based on AI they mentioned is free to all Amazon Prime subscribers, it doesn't require even a modest subscription like the $5/mo they charge for access to the "Jackbox Games" channel, so it would seem the shift in strategy is to leverage the games to sell more Fire sticks and Amazon Prime subscriptions, not the other way around. And that's the point. Anyone with a Fire stick will be able to invite their social group in their living room to play because all you need is to grant access to the WiFi network, and they can use their phones as controllers, the games won't even rely on a dual-analog controller like the Luna controller to play, and because it isn't Bluetooth, everybody can connect their phones to the game/FireStick simultaneously:I'll have to add an update to my Games Services megathread for this.