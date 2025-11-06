How Steam Won At Capitalism, Without Being Greedy (Consumer friendly greed)

Along with a new lineup of premium third-party games and a UI update, Luna is introducing a party game collection labeled “GameNight,” which will launch with the AI-powered title “Courtroom Chaos: Starring Snoop Dogg,” featuring the rapper as your personal judge in at-home disputes.
“You basically state your case. You can actually submit evidence through prompt-based AI, and it’ll generate the evidence in front of Snoop so we can look at the visual of the garbage bag or whatever the case is about,” Gattis said. “And then there’s just this banter back and forth with Snoop Dogg, which is obviously funny because it’s Snoop Dogg, it’s him and his dialect, but he’s really talking to you. I think that’s the amazing thing about it. And what we get excited about with this game is, it’s a game that literally could not have been made three years ago. So it’s one of these things that requires the cloud. It requires a large language model behind it to power Snoop.”
The Luna overhaul comes as Amazon’s young game studio, run by 2K Games co-founder Christoph Hartmann
, is slowly but surely working on a slate of original mid-level and top-tier games, known as AA and AAA games within the gaming industry. Amazon leadership says that the Luna changes don’t mean the strategy at Hartmann’s Amazon Game Studios has pivoted away from larger titles, but rather it will now include more of these social games that can be developed quicker and target a wider consumer audience.
“We’re continuing down the path with the console-friendly AAA games, which is why you see in the offering, we’re not just launching ‘GameNight,’ but actually expanding the library of AAA games that are available, as well as then games that work for really the non-core gamer, where you can pick up your phone as a controller and have a lot of fun with your family and friends in your living room,” Amazon’s vice president of audio, Twitch and games, Steve Boom, told Variety
.