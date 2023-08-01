How special was Mirko Cro Cop?

Seems that nowadays anytime someone gets a headkick knockout it automatically becomes their number one highlight and knockout of the year contender.

From Joachim Buckley to Leon Edwards, to now Justin Gaethje, it seems if you can pull of a headkick knockout it becomes a career defining moment and one that most fighters are lucky to land just once in their career.

So how impressive is it when a guy’s highlight reel is filled with headkick knockouts? And not like he was surprising anyone, they all knew what to expect, not only did they know what was coming, they even knew which side it was coming from and they still fell victim to it anyway time and time again.

Hats off to the GOAT head kicker of all time, there will never be another Mirko Cro Cop.

DefenselessFirmFlyingsquirrel-max-1mb.gif


tumblr_inline_nigfjmdJMO1rql7h5.gif


tumblr_inline_nigfjxlsRB1rql7h5.gif


tumblr_mz0fjgWuk41ry1rm7o1_400.gif


53166_o.gif


WFGl8e6.gif


crocopnagata.gif


fc185a82d25ec1b82f144841c31774e8.gif
 
He made "right kick hospital, left kick cemetery" a MMA household saying
 
he had some good fights in pride, but overall ive never been to impressed with him. he own the openweight tourney with no fedor....... not much after that or with fedor around......
in his prime id say he was the best gatekeeper to the top 3 in the world. id prob place him at the time in his prime top 5 in the world. he did beat roided out josh barnett 3 times tho and for that he gets some mad props.
 
Pride Fc (and K1) created many legends. Especially because it was the early days of big events of MMA. However, Mirko, Wanderlei, and many others of that era would not survive nowadays, in my opinion. Especially without the secret juice.
 
He was great in K-1, but some doubts about take downs in MMA when he started. He proved a lot of people wrong and was a killing machine. Kicks were deadly and world class.
 
