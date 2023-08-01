How special was Mirko Cro Cop?

Seems that nowadays anytime someone gets a headkick knockout it automatically becomes their number one highlight and knockout of the year contender.From Joachim Buckley to Leon Edwards, to now Justin Gaethje, it seems if you can pull of a headkick knockout it becomes a career defining moment and one that most fighters are lucky to land just once in their career.So how impressive is it when a guy’s highlight reel is filled with headkick knockouts? And not like he was surprising anyone, they all knew what to expect, not only did they know what was coming, they even knew which side it was coming from and they still fell victim to it anyway time and time again.Hats off to the GOAT head kicker of all time, there will never be another Mirko Cro Cop.