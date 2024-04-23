How smart is your home?

My home is pretty dumb right now. I have one smart device that I pretty much use as an alarm clock and nothing else.

But I have a buddy with a smart garage door opener that's pretty cool. It sends him alerts if he forgets to close it. And he can open/close with his phone which is handy like if you want to let a neighbor in your house to check on your pets or something.

Sometimes I do think it would be cool to have voice activated lights and fans and whatnot.

Anyhoo, how smart is your home? So you love your smart devices or are they just another problem?
 
My home may not be a smart one but it knows what live laugh love is.
 
semi smart. Cameras, garage door, and thermostat are smart. I can turn them of and on, and see updates and alerts on my phone.

Still got an old Hue system too, so I can change the colors of the lights too.
 
As dumb as I am. The only "smart" things I own are a phone and the TVs. I really have no use for anything else.
 
