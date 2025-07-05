I'd love to see a 3000 page WarRoom thread on your ideas of society.



I have no particular "resolution" to my thoughts but I have some outline ideas.



I absolutely reject almost every idea of a "country" - having an entire population of a geographical area adhering to a single set of laws.



I despise nationalism and believe that allegiance to flags, anthems and uniforms are a blanket of blindness to real liberated thinking.



I am not completely shut-down of the idea of a nation. Small nations are closer in nature to what seems reasonable. Places with small populations, of high proportion of same beliefs and culture - of course it can work, but then it gets closer to what a commumity is.



I don't know if there is a magic number for what constitutes a successful, self governed community but I don't believe a country with a million+ people can ever work.



I'm also not very educated on politics so these are just the thoughts of a tired man.