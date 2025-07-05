Opinion How should societies (countries) be run? Should they devolve?

I'd love to see a 3000 page WarRoom thread on your ideas of society.

I have no particular "resolution" to my thoughts but I have some outline ideas.

I absolutely reject almost every idea of a "country" - having an entire population of a geographical area adhering to a single set of laws.

I despise nationalism and believe that allegiance to flags, anthems and uniforms are a blanket of blindness to real liberated thinking.

I am not completely shut-down of the idea of a nation. Small nations are closer in nature to what seems reasonable. Places with small populations, of high proportion of same beliefs and culture - of course it can work, but then it gets closer to what a commumity is.

I don't know if there is a magic number for what constitutes a successful, self governed community but I don't believe a country with a million+ people can ever work.

I'm also not very educated on politics so these are just the thoughts of a tired man.
 
Plenty of countries with millions of people are working. What, there’s a bunch of problems? What time was the world not a chaotic mess? The world was a lot worse when it was a collection of weak, small states.

I think break up of states should happen but mainly in post-imperial states where the countries purposely had shitty borders and governing systems.
 
Yehudim said:
Plenty of countries with millions of people are working. What, there’s a bunch of problems? What time was the world not a chaotic mess? The world was a lot worse when it was a collection of weak, small states.
I'm assuming you are talking about military when you say "weak"?
 
WillyWarminski said:
I'm assuming you are talking about military when you say "weak"?
One of many aspects. Everything you take for granted, such as a court system, water & sewer services, law enforcement, fire-rescue services, effective taxation and a complex bureaucracy that can fund & administer all of these things and more.
 
Yehudim said:
One of many aspects. Everything you take for granted, such as a court system, water & sewer services, law enforcement, fire-rescue services, effective taxation and a complex bureaucracy that can fund & administer all of these things and more.
I agree that a larger country is more likely to have a powerful army but at least some of the remainder is done very well on some small scale
 
