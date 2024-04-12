How should one break down smoke/drink breaks for UFC 300???

Such a super stacked card, I'm gonna watch this bih from top to bottom.

Not sure which one to skip out on to get good and liquored up.
 
Have the drinks ready to assemble. Shouldn't take too much time unless you're at a bar or something, even then you can usually order through an app at most places.
 
i'll be taking a break for miller/green, andrade/rodriguez, zhang/zhong.

there will probably be 20 minutes between the finish of previous fight and glove touch of the next for the title fights.
 
blaseblase said:
Why do you need a break to get a drink? Are you going to a bar? If so, go to one of those bars where you can order with your phone.
Click to expand...
I'm a rookie @ making drinks, takes me a good 5-10 min to make one... Still gotta work on that part of my game.
gentel said:
Why do you gotta take breaks to drink? You can drink during the fight
Click to expand...
<2> y'all killing me.
 
