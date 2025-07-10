How should a fighter be rewarded for taking a short-notice fight?

Fedorgasm
1. Double pay
2. Title shot, or a fight against a highly ranked opponent that will get you closer to a title shot.
3. You get to pick your next opponent.
4. If you lose, it won't be held against you when roster cuts are made.
5. You get a cushy job like "fighter ambassador" after you get knocked into retirement.
6. Dana agrees to not publicly mock you if you perform poorly.
