How shot is Michael Chandler?

That win got paddy a title shot and turned a lot of people into believers. And credit to him for rag dolling Chandler.
Couldn't do any of that to Justin who himself is out of his prime but even despite that and staph, he mostly dominated.
Cut chandler, imo.
 
Since being in the ufc he’s beat Dan hooker and Tony Ferguson what do you think
 
He's not even top 20 in the weight class, and hasn't been for awhile.


The only fight he's won in the last 5 years was against the ghost of Tony Ferguson. Who at the time Chandler and Paddy fought him was NO WHERE NEAR his ranking.

Now that everyone knows the truth, can Paddy at least fight guys under the age of 35?
 
chandler plays wwe while everyone else plays mma.

if he took a fight seriously, who knows? i think the only fight he took seriously was his first against charles.

but he's shot anyway at this point, might as well play wwe and collect those paychecks
 
What makes you think he doesn’t take fights seriously?
 
He looked pathetic stop coping. Round 3 was his round. Rest of the fight he looked shook.
 
He lost clear. Was a good fight. I was just super cranky smoking now after 2 days was sick. Leaving grunpy messages. Was a great fight. He did win the 3rd and maybe the 5th. I do think he kind of got lost in the striking. Gaethje knew and force the infight. He looked confused. But durable. Justin did well not getting hit with the knee and upercut moving in. They both didn't look like a champ. No way they beat Ilia or Arman. Arman next champ. But Paddy is rich he bought 130 k tickets lol.
 
Chandler went full retard, whereas, gaychee didn't.
 
Paddy 5'10 is tall, he evaded 5'6 Chandler's right hand just by leaning back.
Gaethje listed at 5'11 (more like 5 10 1/2) had the size to land over that shoulder
 
I mean..if Dana wanted to give Mac a win on the whitehouse card, Chandler is low hanging fruit. The dude looks like a million bucks but yea, he’s a shell of a shell.
 
