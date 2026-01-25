How shot is Michael Chandler?

TerraRayzing
Little eagle soars again
@Brown
- Joined
- Dec 2, 2016
- Messages
- 3,686
- Reaction score
- 7,026
That win got paddy a title shot and turned a lot of people into believers. And credit to him for rag dolling Chandler.
Couldn't do any of that to Justin who himself is out of his prime but even despite that and staph, he mostly dominated.
Cut chandler, imo.
Couldn't do any of that to Justin who himself is out of his prime but even despite that and staph, he mostly dominated.
Cut chandler, imo.