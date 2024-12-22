pugilistico
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2021
- Messages
- 1,228
- Reaction score
- 1,993
Along with whether or not you return your shopping cart, I think the way you treat people you perceive as underneath you is one of the best indicators of your character.
If someone talks down to service workers or treats their employees like shit, that's a mark of a shitty person. I would rethink my friendship with a person like that.
If someone talks down to service workers or treats their employees like shit, that's a mark of a shitty person. I would rethink my friendship with a person like that.