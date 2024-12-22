Social How People Treat Those Underneath Them

Along with whether or not you return your shopping cart, I think the way you treat people you perceive as underneath you is one of the best indicators of your character.

If someone talks down to service workers or treats their employees like shit, that's a mark of a shitty person. I would rethink my friendship with a person like that.
 
That was my first thought... what are you doing sitting on the poor service workers?
 
"I think the way you treat people you perceive as underneath you is one of the best indicators of your character."

based on that sentence I know you are a cunt
 
Ozempic was created to stop fat rich people from squishing people..... Below them.....
 
I just try to treat everyone well, regardless of whether they are richer or poorer than me.

But if they are annoying, they can fuck right off
 
