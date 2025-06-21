How on Earth did the rapper Nelly predict Dana White's success???

K

King Pun

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
May 9, 2010
Messages
758
Reaction score
61
I was listening to old bangers and came across Nelly With Me. Keep in mind, this song came out in 1997.



About half way Nelly claims in the lyrics that "Can I make it? Damn right! i'll be on the next flight. First class. Sitting next to DANA WHITE.

HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE??

When this song was released Dana White was still a boxing coach in Boston. No where on the radar for publicity. W T F ?
 
wheel-of-fortune-wheel.gif
 
First of all, who the fuck would willingly listen to Nelly? Secondly, I had to look up the lyrics to see if you were right and you aren't.
 
