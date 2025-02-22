  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

How often do you change your laptop?

I bought a 2009 refurb Macbook Pro maybe 5/6 years ago and I've just bought another refurb 2017 MBP, both only around $600. The other one didn't break, it just became a bit slow so I'll take it to our local thrift store, they might get $50 for it.

This new one's a dream in comparison, the bar with predictive text is a luxury and fingerprint login in comparison but the trackpad is gigantic so that's going to take a bit to get used to.

Apart from dropping liquid on Toshiba and Dell they had a rough ride in comparison of the longevity of Apple. I still have one from about 2004 which still powers up. And don't get me started on the shitshow that is Lenovo.
 
I use them till the wheels fall off, my present one is a lenovo that finally died, but a friend brought it back to life for a while longer.
 
