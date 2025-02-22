How often do you change your laptop?

fingercuffs
36CFIST
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2007
- Messages
- 120,764
- Reaction score
- 55,362
I bought a 2009 refurb Macbook Pro maybe 5/6 years ago and I've just bought another refurb 2017 MBP, both only around $600. The other one didn't break, it just became a bit slow so I'll take it to our local thrift store, they might get $50 for it.
This new one's a dream in comparison, the bar with predictive text is a luxury and fingerprint login in comparison but the trackpad is gigantic so that's going to take a bit to get used to.
Apart from dropping liquid on Toshiba and Dell they had a rough ride in comparison of the longevity of Apple. I still have one from about 2004 which still powers up. And don't get me started on the shitshow that is Lenovo.
This new one's a dream in comparison, the bar with predictive text is a luxury and fingerprint login in comparison but the trackpad is gigantic so that's going to take a bit to get used to.
Apart from dropping liquid on Toshiba and Dell they had a rough ride in comparison of the longevity of Apple. I still have one from about 2004 which still powers up. And don't get me started on the shitshow that is Lenovo.