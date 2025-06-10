How often do former champions get another shot? How difficult is it to get one? Data inside.

Green=Received shot in another division

Spoiler: Received Shot Next Fight (18) -Valentina Shevchenko (vs. Grasso 2, 7 def)

-Israel Adesanya, 1st reign (vs. Pereira 2, 5 def)

-Kamaru Usman (vs. Edwards 3, 5 def)

-Alexander Volkanovski, 1st reign (vs. Lopes, 5 def)

-Amanda Nunes 1st reign, (vs. Pena, 5 def)

-Jon Jones, 2nd reign (vs. Gane, 3 def)

-Stipe Miocic, 2nd reign (vs. Jones, 1 def)

-Charles Oliveira (vs. Makhachev, 1 def)

-Ilia Topuria (vs. Oliveira, 1 def)

-Sean O’Malley (vs. Dvalishvili 2, 1 def)

-Deiveson Figuieredo, First Reign (vs. Moreno 3, 1 def)

-Weili Zhang, First Reign (vs. Namajunas 2, 1 def)

-Glover Teixeira (vs. Hill, 0 def)

-Jiri Prochazka (vs. Pereira, 0 def)

-Jamahal Hill (vs. Pereira, 0 def)

-Israel Adesanya, 2nd reign (vs. Du Plessis, 0 def)

-Petr Yan (vs. Sterling 2, 0 def)

-Julianna Pena, First Reign (vs. Pennington, 0 def)

Spoiler: Needed 1 win (4) -Jan Blachowicz (vs. Ankalaev, 1 def)

-Sean Strickland (vs. Du Plessis 2, 1 def)

-Alex Pereira (MW) (vs. Prochazka, 0 def)*

-Brandon Moreno, 1st reign (vs. Figueiredo 4, 0 def) (1st reign)

Spoiler: Has not received another shot (8) -Aljamain Sterling (3 def)

-Leon Edwards (2 def)

-Francis Ngannou (1 def)

-Rose Namajunas, 2nd reign (1 def)

-Brandon Moreno, 2nd reign (0 def)

-Deiveson Figueiredo, 2nd reign (0 def)

-Alexa Grasso (0 def)

-Carla Esparza, 2nd reign (0 def)

Spoiler: Has not fought since losing belt (6) -Alex Pereira (LHW) (3 def)

-Khabib Nurmagomedov (3 def)

-Amanda Nunes, 2nd reign (1 def)

-Belal Muhammad (0 def)

-Julianna Pena, 2nd reign (0 def)

-Raquel Pennington (0 def)

Here is a breakdown of what it took for champions to get another shot at a belt and how often a champion got another chance. This list includes every champion that lost their belt since 2020 and how many defenses they had in that title reign.My take: Answer to title questions seem to be “Pretty often” and “Pretty easy” most of the time. A staggering amount of immediate title shots, 12 of which included champions with 1 or less defenses. Now some made sense, but many are a product of lazy matchmaking in my opinion. This is why in my opinion, things often seem stale with the same fighters in the title picture. Of those that got another shot, 10/22 would win another title.I was also surprised to see no fighter had to win 2 fights to get another shot. They got one immediately or with 1 win, or they never got one. About 73% of champions got another shot, but that goes up to 80% if you remove Moreno and Figueiredo who already had another shot and add Nunes and Pereira who will presumably get shots next.