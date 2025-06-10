How often do former champions get another shot? How difficult is it to get one? Data inside.

Here is a breakdown of what it took for champions to get another shot at a belt and how often a champion got another chance. This list includes every champion that lost their belt since 2020 and how many defenses they had in that title reign.

Green=Received shot in another division
Red=Was stripped or vacated title

-Valentina Shevchenko (vs. Grasso 2, 7 def)
-Israel Adesanya, 1st reign (vs. Pereira 2, 5 def)
-Kamaru Usman (vs. Edwards 3, 5 def)
-Alexander Volkanovski, 1st reign (vs. Lopes, 5 def)
-Amanda Nunes 1st reign, (vs. Pena, 5 def)
-Jon Jones, 2nd reign (vs. Gane, 3 def)
-Stipe Miocic, 2nd reign (vs. Jones, 1 def)
-Charles Oliveira (vs. Makhachev, 1 def)
-Ilia Topuria (vs. Oliveira, 1 def)
-Sean O’Malley (vs. Dvalishvili 2, 1 def)
-Deiveson Figuieredo, First Reign (vs. Moreno 3, 1 def)
-Weili Zhang, First Reign (vs. Namajunas 2, 1 def)
-Glover Teixeira (vs. Hill, 0 def)
-Jiri Prochazka (vs. Pereira, 0 def)
-Jamahal Hill (vs. Pereira, 0 def)
-Israel Adesanya, 2nd reign (vs. Du Plessis, 0 def)
-Petr Yan (vs. Sterling 2, 0 def)
-Julianna Pena, First Reign (vs. Pennington, 0 def)
-Jan Blachowicz (vs. Ankalaev, 1 def)
-Sean Strickland (vs. Du Plessis 2, 1 def)
-Alex Pereira (MW) (vs. Prochazka, 0 def)*
-Brandon Moreno, 1st reign (vs. Figueiredo 4, 0 def) (1st reign)
Needed 2+ Wins (0)
-Aljamain Sterling (3 def)
-Leon Edwards (2 def)
-Francis Ngannou (1 def)
-Rose Namajunas, 2nd reign (1 def)
-Brandon Moreno, 2nd reign (0 def)
-Deiveson Figueiredo, 2nd reign (0 def)
-Alexa Grasso (0 def)
-Carla Esparza, 2nd reign (0 def)
-Alex Pereira (LHW) (3 def)
-Khabib Nurmagomedov (3 def)
-Amanda Nunes, 2nd reign (1 def)
-Belal Muhammad (0 def)
-Julianna Pena, 2nd reign (0 def)
-Raquel Pennington (0 def)

My take: Answer to title questions seem to be “Pretty often” and “Pretty easy” most of the time. A staggering amount of immediate title shots, 12 of which included champions with 1 or less defenses. Now some made sense, but many are a product of lazy matchmaking in my opinion. This is why in my opinion, things often seem stale with the same fighters in the title picture. Of those that got another shot, 10/22 would win another title.

I was also surprised to see no fighter had to win 2 fights to get another shot. They got one immediately or with 1 win, or they never got one. About 73% of champions got another shot, but that goes up to 80% if you remove Moreno and Figueiredo who already had another shot and add Nunes and Pereira who will presumably get shots next.
 
Immediate title rematches should be reserved for decisions. Finishes are definitive and lthe loser should have to fight back up, unless, of course, there is also some controversy there.

Nowadays, any title match feels like it can potentially take up 2 PPVs needlessly, a way to further water down cards.
 
Aljo is a tough one. We all know they made him fight sean injured so sean would get the w. But merab was champ in waiting and would beat aljo so its not quite as bad
 
Couple more data points with that. 8 champions received immediate rematches against the fighter they lost to. 6 of them lost by finish, 1 by DQ, 1 by decision. Immediate rematches saw them going 3-4-1.
 
