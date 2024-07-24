Movies How much weight is on Cliff Booth's bar?

Outside Cliff Booth's trailer in the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, he has a bench set up with weights on a barbell.

Could it be a 45, a 35, a 25 and a 10? I'm not familiar with exactly what denominations barbell plates came in in the 60's. Are they those cheap ones filled with sand?

That would be 230lbs plus the bar. Don't know if the bar looks like a standard Olympic bar, looks lighter than 45lbs.

Watch do you think we're looking at, 260-275?

8y0ds7.gif
 
I remember those plates being made out of cement
 
