I am going to crudely use 200k for the number of deaths in Gaza as of today, due to Israeli genocide. My source is old.







A recent study shows that a total abortion ban in the USA would lead to about 140 additional deaths per year:







Now, I have been told recently that protesting Kamala is immoral because of a woman's right to choose. It appears to me that for this to be true, a Gazan's life must be worth less than .07% of an American's life.



Which is a sentiment I suspect many of the racist MAGA cunts on this forum will agree with, however I expect better of the "compassionate" left.