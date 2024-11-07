SummerStriker
I am going to crudely use 200k for the number of deaths in Gaza as of today, due to Israeli genocide. My source is old.
A recent study shows that a total abortion ban in the USA would lead to about 140 additional deaths per year:
Now, I have been told recently that protesting Kamala is immoral because of a woman's right to choose. It appears to me that for this to be true, a Gazan's life must be worth less than .07% of an American's life.
Which is a sentiment I suspect many of the racist MAGA cunts on this forum will agree with, however I expect better of the "compassionate" left.
In recent conflicts, such indirect deaths range from three to 15 times the number of direct deaths. Applying a conservative estimate of four indirect deaths per one direct death9 to the 37 396 deaths reported, it is not implausible to estimate that up to 186 000 or even more deaths could be attributable to the current conflict in Gaza. Using the 2022 Gaza Strip population estimate of 2 375 259, this would translate to 7·9% of the total population in the Gaza Strip. A report from Feb 7, 2024, at the time when the direct death toll was 28 000, estimated that without a ceasefire there would be between 58 260 deaths (without an epidemic or escalation) and 85 750 deaths (if both occurred) by Aug 6, 2024.10 --https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(24)01169-3/fulltext
Now, I have been told recently that protesting Kamala is immoral because of a woman's right to choose. It appears to me that for this to be true, a Gazan's life must be worth less than .07% of an American's life.
Which is a sentiment I suspect many of the racist MAGA cunts on this forum will agree with, however I expect better of the "compassionate" left.