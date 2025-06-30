BroScienceTalkatWork
Apr 19, 2025
- 815
- 638
I’m taking a week for sure. Maybe 10 days
My right ac joint sprain turned kinda into a minor tendon thing. Started to flare up from general movements a little bit
Really making it hard to do lat pulls. Might sub in dumb bell rows. keep bench mid rows. lol extra machine rows. That’s my fucking routine. Curls fucking with it too. Lower the weights.. one arm at a time.. concentration curls only
Push exercises are fine
A week will be good, man.. don’t want the muscles getting completely cold. Lotta mobility work in the meantime
