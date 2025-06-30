  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rehabilitation How much time you take off for wear and tear?

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
815
Reaction score
638
I’m taking a week for sure. Maybe 10 days

My right ac joint sprain turned kinda into a minor tendon thing. Started to flare up from general movements a little bit

Really making it hard to do lat pulls. Might sub in dumb bell rows. keep bench mid rows. lol extra machine rows. That’s my fucking routine. Curls fucking with it too. Lower the weights.. one arm at a time.. concentration curls only

Push exercises are fine

A week will be good, man.. don’t want the muscles getting completely cold. Lotta mobility work in the meantime
 
pushups-intense.gif
 
I never have a full day off unless I'm sick or just insanely busy. I probably take off maybe 5-10 days a year, if that.
 
My knees hurt for the first time from kickboxing, too many small movement without breaks. So it's push or pull and than swim for cardio. Friday saturday sunday did nothing and walking hurt. Today hurt a bit when woke up now after walking it's fine. If they are good than thursday going to sparring again.
I think a lot of people have chronic issues from never recovering their wear tear pains entirely. Doing lazy warm ups, not stretching, and lifting in a way that hurts them. Recovery isn't an option it's mandatory, a requirement to improve and not wreck yourself.
 
One off day per week.

Which, lately at 43, is not enough to properly recover from lifting 3x/week, jiu-jitsu 2x/week, and Muay Thai 1x/week while being on diet.

Just started a maintenance diet for the rest of the summer, so hopefully that helps a little.

I have zero cartilage on the inside of either knee, a torn labrum in my left shoulder, and an aggravated long head of my bicep in my right arm. Pain all the damn time these days.
 
Change your grip width for the lat pulldowns. It might help with the issue
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
I’m taking a week for sure. Maybe 10 days

My right ac joint sprain turned kinda into a minor tendon thing. Started to flare up from general movements a little bit

Really making it hard to do lat pulls. Might sub in dumb bell rows. keep bench mid rows. lol extra machine rows. That’s my fucking routine. Curls fucking with it too. Lower the weights.. one arm at a time.. concentration curls only

Push exercises are fine

A week will be good, man.. don’t want the muscles getting completely cold. Lotta mobility work in the meantime
Click to expand...

Do physio. Use hot packs and ice packs.

In pandemic, I stopped all weights and switch to calisthenics. I ran. I took up cycling and running.

I am nursing a minor injury, but do my physio and I strengthen my muscles. 💪 stretch and so AROM, PROM, and keep up with what you can.

I’m thinking of never squatting with a bar again and switching to machines. Hack squat, free weights, kettlebells, leg press, etc. I don’t want any injuries and it’s not even close to worth risking my health.
 
You need to take as much time as you need to feel recovered...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,163
Messages
57,581,359
Members
175,753
Latest member
buttcrack

Share this page

Back
Top