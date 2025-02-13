  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

How much snowfall have you gotten recently?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,894
Reaction score
48,700
Like in the past week and half. I think here in Sauga we got a good 40 cms of snow in the past 1.5 weeks.

And now they are predicting will get another 15 this saturday.

Lot of shovelling. lol

But I'm good to go, I got my technique in shoveling down pat. So I'll be ok. Just pace yourself and you'll be fine.

1798318_031317-wabc-shutterstock-blizzard-generic-img.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,341
Messages
56,891,706
Members
175,445
Latest member
Pavlitchenko74

Share this page

Back
Top