How much snowfall have you gotten recently?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Like in the past week and half. I think here in Sauga we got a good 40 cms of snow in the past 1.5 weeks.
And now they are predicting will get another 15 this saturday.
Lot of shovelling. lol
But I'm good to go, I got my technique in shoveling down pat. So I'll be ok. Just pace yourself and you'll be fine.
