How much more skilled is Islam compared to Khabib

Just look at this beauty I dont think Khabib is as skilled to pull something like this off even in training. sure he has better cardio than Islam and likely better balance(Dustin switch doing nothing to Khabib but send Islam flying), is more tenacious and chains multiple takedowns but I dont think in a purely skill basis he is better than Islam. All Khabib's advantages are based on physicality not pure martial skill
 
Well, when you're the most revered Sambo coach in the Caucasus, and your relationship as a coach is just as strong with your son's bud as it is with your son, it's probably bc bud is way better at it. Kinda like Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter. Just my two cents (RIP pennies)
 
Lol at this physicality talk
Khabib is not some hulk strong fighter,ask any of them Dustin can say best as he fought both and he said Khabib is not some strong man as many haters cling on to,but all technique
 
<KhabibBS>

lol @ using Islam wrestling a highschool student as evidence <lol> Khabib was literally suplexing this kid in training

Same kid:






To answer your question TS,

Islam has been (and continues to be) Khabib's practice rag doll in gym and has been during his entire life.

Islam himself admits he can't stop Khabib, as does his headcoach, and DC.

 
You're gonna get some weird answers.

Folks are gonna say khabib is 20 years ahead of islam and can never be bested. And dominated everyone ect there gonna make him sound like a unicorn and spew out he was 29 and 0 constantly yet he only had 14 UFC fights and the most padded ametuar career youl find in mma.

And he was at lw during a time everyone was a striker. He won the belt from the top 10 lw.

Islam has the same wrestling.. and better striking. Idk how folks can't see that...
 
If islam fought khabib the only skills he would be using are defending takedowns and trying to get back up.

Khabib would he wrestling, punching, elbowing, getting dominant positions, and going for subs.

I dont think either of them can be submitted
 
Khabib is the better grappler. He has better distance take downs and more dominant ground control. His sub game also seems to be more diverse.

Islam is the much better striker. Better hands and range. More diverse kicks

So depends on how you want to define technical

As a well rounded martial artist I say it’s Islam.

Who would win? Khabib.
 
Islam may be more well rounded but you will never see Khabib like that, you will never see fear in his eyes and "BROTHA HELP ME" on his face
Islam wins fights but Khabib smeshes pepol
48fiwz5w0rha1.jpg
 
Khabib is only better at ground and pound because he wants to smesh, and he does takes risk in stand up just to prove he can while Islam follows the game plan and is not so aggressive with ground and pound.

They are also not related by blood and are built differently.
 
Khabib is physically more athletically more gifted than Islam. Even tho Khabib retired early and his legacy will always be held back by his longevity and lack of marquee wins I will always rank him higher than Islam as a fighter. Khabib dominating opponents was just different. His ground n pound is levels above Islam's.
 
I have seen it, that dolly throw had Khabib scared for his life
 

Khabib had a granite chin and better grappling. Islam has better striking by a mile. Cardio also probably goes to khabib.

Tough to compare. Dustin did a lot of homework and training on the dagestani style between his fight with khabib and Islam.
 
I think, if given the option, most people would rather fight Islam than Khabib.

Dude traumatized Conor so much he emulated him at press conferences for a bit… and goes on coke-addled rants about him like 7 years later.

Islam wins fights, but Khabib tortured people.
 
to be fair, Khabib talks shit about Connor too still.
 
lol, probably because he’s asked about him a lot. Conor just goes on barely coherent twitter rants at like 3 in the morning about him. That weird quote when he was SAing that woman and choking her: “This is what happened to me in the octagon.”

Always wondered if a bad loss causes PTSD. I don’t see how it wouldn’t. Millions of people watch you get humiliated, you get physically dominated by someone who wants to harm you, and you get endless shit from the fans when you lose.

Some people get it just from watching a car accident.
 
Nurmagomedov is a better grappler, wrestler and ground & pound which causes him to have more openings for submissions, relies on the cage a lot. His striking is basic but adequate.

Makhachev has a lot better Sambo and Judo takedowns, his double legs and singles aren’t the best but still effective, he doesn’t utilize the cage that well like Khabib, he relies more on advancing for positional submissions, instead of creating them like Khabib. Striking Makhachev is a lot better.

Khabib has better cardio and his pressure alone sets them apart.
By all accounts, from training partners that Khabib beats Makhachev.
 
