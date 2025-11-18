How much more skilled is Islam compared to Khabib

hector domino
Just look at this beauty I dont think Khabib is as skilled to pull something like this off even in training. sure he has better cardio than Islam and likely better balance(Dustin switch doing nothing to Khabib but send Islam flying), is more tenacious and chains multiple takedowns but I dont think in a purely skill basis he is better than Islam. All Khabib's advantages are based on physicality not pure martial skill