How much more proof do you need?

Waldo Acosta is top 5 HW.
He barely scraped by super old super shop worn Arlovski.
You morons who claim the newer generation is always better are hilarious.
What do you think a peak Arlovski would've done to where's Waldo?
If you think Gane, Tom or any other current HW would come close to being top 3 (much less Waldo a top 5) at any time from 2003-2015, I want what your smoking.
Werdum, Cain, JDS, Barnett, Carwin, Brock, Fedor, Nog, Crocop, Tim, Arlovski, Reem all destroy today's HW with ease.
Heck even Rothwell, Nelson, Big Cat, Crazy Horse or Gonzaga would be top 3 today
