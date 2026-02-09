  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

How much more proof do you need?

Waldo Acosta is top 5 HW.

He barely scraped by super old super shop worn Arlovski.

You morons who claim the newer generation is always better are hilarious.

What do you think a peak Arlovski would've done to where's Waldo?

If you think Gane, Tom or any other current HW would come close to being top 3 (much less Waldo a top 5) at any time from 2003-2015, I want what your smoking.

Werdum, Cain, JDS, Barnett, Carwin, Brock, Fedor, Nog, Crocop, Tim, Arlovski, Reem all destroy today's HW with ease.

Heck even Rothwell, Nelson, Big Cat, Crazy Horse or Gonzaga would be top 3 today
 
I saw all his fights and doubt him every time and he keeps winning. I used to say he was never top 5 material, but he's been active in a division where everyone sits around. Tough to finish and KOing everyone. Still, lost to a broken Pavlovich though. Also I can't really say he has any skill that is elite.
 
so this proves that Ngannou did have a point, when he was demanding more money. Cause there are few of active mma heavyweights, who can carry the division at the highest level
 
I love arlovski but tom would fit right in he would win some lose some how hw has always and will always be.
 
Tom could definitely hang with those guys, HW overall is really bad though yea.
 
Who is Big cat ? Crazy Horse is a LW Charles Bennet or what his name.
 
There's always good fighters. In the past there were many many more good Heavyweights. Francis Gane Tom all would be good in the past too.
 
