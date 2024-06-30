  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

How much money you think Poatan made this year?

For his 15 minutes of work in these last 3 fights.

UFC 300 alone must’ve been a tidy sum, then take into account that he’s saving events and probably getting compensated big time.

Then consider the win bonuses, finish bonuses, performance of the night, ppv points and so on… what do you suppose he raked in roughly?
 
h6s07l6it5d11.gif
 
More than Sherdog would be comfortable admitting fighters make
 
I'm guessing at least a million for this one. He literally salvaged this Trainwreck of a card single handedly.

He's the UFCs biggest star currently.
 
not enough, he demanded that bonus last night. he clearly feels underpaid
 
We all know the answer to this.

Come on Sherbros, say it with me...
 
Probably not as much as he deserves. Difficult to estimate without PPV buys being clearly disclosed anymore.
 
I hope he and jiri got paid a shit load of $$$$ last night for coming in on short notice and saving a card because the "big name" hurt his vagina.
 
Also,

I wonder how many 25% off, one time, on-line only, venum coupons he got this year.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
I'm guessing at least a million for this one. He literally salvaged this Trainwreck of a card single handedly.

He's the UFCs biggest star currently.
Honestly, considering what mr. broken vagina makes and having to do this on short notice. I'm thinking 3-5 million plus ppv points.
 
Probably as much as Conor for that canceled presser.
 
