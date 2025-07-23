  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

How much longer until these types of jobs disappear?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
2,175
Reaction score
3,298
I think the clock is ticking and it's much sooner than we think

These comfy white collar office jobs, almost all of them will disappear very very soon

But what the hell are these people gonna do? This is what they went to school for, almost all of them have no other secondaries

 
tenor.gif
 
I doubt the majority of them disappear.

Say you have 10 employees... they bring in about $1 million each per year ($10 mil total) on average without AI. You cut half of your staff and give the rest AI tools to increase their production. Now you have 5 employees, making the company $2 million a year on average. You haven't grown at all.

However, if you want growth, you augment those ten employees with AI and make $20 or $25 million a year. It's all about ROI. Having five extra people making $100-150k a year won't mean shit in the grand scheme of things.
 
AI repairman or food delivery or taxi driver.

Just walking around, I see so many food delivery people and ride share drivers. I feel like the place is going to be only ultra rich and everyone else food/taxi/stripper/ho.
 
F1980 said:
I think the clock is ticking and it's much sooner than we think

These comfy white collar office jobs, almost all of them will disappear very very soon

But what the hell are these people gonna do? This is what they went to school for, almost all of them have no other secondaries

Click to expand...


These types of responses are hilarious to me. We, generally, don't bat an eye when a CEO makes millions of dollars to contribute nothing either. Plus, part of the goal of technology is to make jobs easier. Do we really want to live in a world like Boomers where you finish your working years with your body all broken down from years of working 40 to 60 hour weeks?
 
The west needs a general strike and a new deal, one that includes universal basic income so everyone can profit from AI instead of 80 or 90 billionaire families.
 
That must have been government jobs. They did look nice and easy going in the video.

Well, I posted this earlier in another thread. Lots of skilled trade jobs available. Training takes a year typically I believe. Pay can be good, and it would help lower inflation from what I've read due to a shortage of trade workers.

Mike Rowe reveals which essential jobs AI can't touch – and why Americans should pay attention​

Skilled trade positions remain unfilled as construction industry needs 439,000 new workers in 2025​


www.foxbusiness.com

Mike Rowe reveals which essential jobs AI can't touch – and why Americans should pay attention

The construction industry needs to attract 439,000 new workers in 2025 and 499,000 in 2026 as Mike Rowe warns of implications from the skilled labor shortage.
www.foxbusiness.com www.foxbusiness.com

MikeRoweWorks Foundation CEO Mike Rowe said the one thing artifical intelligence isn't coming for is trade-based jobs,

Rowe, who hosts "How America Works" on FOX Business, told audience members during the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit on Tuesday that those jobs are a safe bet as AI disrupts the job market, according to several reports.

'We've been telling kids for 15 years to code. ‘Learn to code,’ we said," Rowe said. "Yeah, well, AI is coming for the coders."

He also said that the technology, however, isn't "coming for the welders... the plumbers, the steamfitters or the pipefitters… the electricians." ....
 
Glorious to watch imho. So many girl bosses going to hell when these jobs are all redundant. I’d fell bad if they weren’t so stuck up their own asses. At least we didn’t saddle them with a bunch of debt they can’t bankrupt out of

Now for some solutions

Cut the work week to 36, then 32 hours
Universal basic income
 
I work in the financial industry and I can‘t imagine my field not being replaced by AI by 80% or so over the next generation.

What I do, which is essentially data driven, i.e. simulating capital structures and returns based on forecasts in excel, could be better done by AI than by the best of us. The only human necessary will be for client facing and guiding the AI, as well as for negociations.

And I work in private markets (M&A / private transactions). I can imagine that public markets like capital markets for equities, bonds and derivatives will be the first to go.
 
cincymma79 said:
Glorious to watch imho. So many girl bosses going to hell when these jobs are all redundant. I’d fell bad if they weren’t so stuck up their own asses. At least we didn’t saddle them with a bunch of debt they can’t bankrupt out of

Now for some solutions

Cut the work week to 36, then 32 hours
Universal basic income
Click to expand...
Why is “glorious to watch” people lose jobs? Weird take imo.
 
F1980 said:
I think the clock is ticking and it's much sooner than we think

These comfy white collar office jobs, almost all of them will disappear very very soon

But what the hell are these people gonna do? This is what they went to school for, almost all of them have no other secondaries

Click to expand...

I recently saw a video commenting about the before and after of one of these goofballs. Before video was a similar 5 meals at work TikTok video. After, was a video when the person found out they got laid off. Very entertaining.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,269,527
Messages
57,606,307
Members
175,768
Latest member
zuffazombie

Share this page

Back
Top