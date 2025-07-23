How much longer until these types of jobs disappear?

That must have been government jobs. They did look nice and easy going in the video.
Well, I posted this earlier in another thread. Lots of skilled trade jobs available. Training takes a year typically I believe. Pay can be good, and it would help lower inflation from what I've read due to a shortage of trade workers.
Mike Rowe reveals which essential jobs AI can't touch – and why Americans should pay attention
Skilled trade positions remain unfilled as construction industry needs 439,000 new workers in 2025
The construction industry needs to attract 439,000 new workers in 2025 and 499,000 in 2026 as Mike Rowe warns of implications from the skilled labor shortage.
MikeRoweWorks Foundation CEO Mike Rowe said the one thing artifical intelligence isn't coming for is trade-based jobs,
Rowe, who hosts "How America Works" on FOX Business, told audience members during the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit on Tuesday that those jobs are a safe bet as AI disrupts the job market, according to several reports.
'We've been telling kids for 15 years to code. ‘Learn to code,’ we said," Rowe said. "Yeah, well, AI is coming for the coders."
He also said that the technology, however, isn't "coming for the welders... the plumbers, the steamfitters or the pipefitters… the electricians." ....