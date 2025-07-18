Opinion How much longer does Donnie the Deteriorating Diddler have?

Anyone with some amount of functioning braincells numbering at least in the double digits knows that he's implicated in the Epstein files. Likewise, we can all see that he's spiraling (mentally and physically) in a way that makes Biden look like a spring chicken. The question is, how much longer until he keels over and dies, or gets 25th'd or impeached?

I think MAGA is still too brainwashed to 25 or impeach him, but he's too mentally addled to effectively rig the midterms, so my money is on him getting impeached and convicted in 2029, but the possibility of him just dying before then is a bit of a wildcard.

EDIT: also, does anyone have any bets on how long it'll be before we get a "BUT THE TRANNIES" post?
 
LOL, no. Let it go, already. You're just gonna have to live with the fact that you propped up a vegetable who could barely function, and your current judgement on mental decline is utterly laughable.

Save it for your delusional pals on Reddit.

Could he die at his age at any moment? Sure. Does he make Joe Biden, who literally needed "nap time" during his Presidency "look like a spring chicken"? No. Just stop. You're embarrassing yourself.
 
