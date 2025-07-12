How much longer can the UFC sustain a PPV model?

BullyKutta
- Jan 3, 2015
Seriously.
I’m watching this Serrano Taylor fight on Netflix.
Madison Square Garden packed. Everyone I know at work is watching this tonight; even people who don’t like combat sports.
Jake Paul may be a douchebag, but I think he’s exposing the cracks in a calcified system that probably should have ended 20 years ago when streaming became mainstream.
Who’s gonna fork over 79 bucks when they championship fights with their Netflix subscription?
