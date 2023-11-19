How much is sherdog worth in 2023?

blaseblase said:
I'm curious. How much would you have to pay to own this site in an era where forums are irrelevant and social media reigns supreme? What is the value in that?
About tree diddy and a UFC hotdog brander

For real though, I prefer Sherdog over Reddit because of the layout. There's no circle jerk on Sherdog like it is on Reddit, where everyone just reply to the top comments to get the likes. Too bad they fucked up the forum layout with the new update
 
I'm sure at one point it was worth a lot. I have been lurking since the Geocities.com/sherdog days the the board seems to get less relevant each year. I doubt this place generates much revenue.

Maybe I'm totally off base and certainly my values have evolved over the last 20+ years.

Reddit blows doors over this place, Sherdog ain't even in the same hemisphere as Reddit.
 
h6s07l6it5d11.gif
 
Advertisers won't pay for a site with a few posters.
 
Yet here you are.
 
Reddit forums are a bunch of dorks. At least on here, most people, have probably trained in some sort of Combat Sport.

Better off talking about fighting games on reddit forums, instead of MMA.
 
