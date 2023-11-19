How much is sherdog worth in 2023?

blaseblase
I'm curious. How much would you have to pay to own this site in an era where forums are irrelevant and social media reigns supreme? What is the value in that?
About tree diddy and a UFC hotdog brander
Too realWe're basically just hanging out in a circuit city until everyone gets bored or dies.
Lol, but I'd rather die being part of this community as opposed to reddit or whatever elseWe're basically just hanging out in a circuit city until everyone gets bored or dies.
Yet here you are.I'm sure at one point it was worth a lot. I have been lurking since the Geocities.com/sherdog days the the board seems to get less relevant each year. I doubt this place generates much revenue.
Maybe I'm totally off base and certainly my values have evolved over the last 20+ years.
Reddit blows doors over this place, Sherdog ain't even in the same hemisphere as Reddit.