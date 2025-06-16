Ezekiel 25:17
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- May 15, 2016
- Messages
- 8,166
- Reaction score
- 8,654
I don't trust this guy for a second. You know when you just see someone and know something is off. Thats him.
This guy has far, far too much power when it comes to the situation in the middle east. I can only imagine the kind of seeds hes planting in the old brain of his father in law. The plans he has all laid out as he talks slicky with his israeli brethren.
Hes not here to broker peace. That was never the plan. This guy can't be trusted along with that whole family tbh. Now youre stuck with them all.
Look at these two....Plotting. Conspiring.
This guy has far, far too much power when it comes to the situation in the middle east. I can only imagine the kind of seeds hes planting in the old brain of his father in law. The plans he has all laid out as he talks slicky with his israeli brethren.
Hes not here to broker peace. That was never the plan. This guy can't be trusted along with that whole family tbh. Now youre stuck with them all.
Look at these two....Plotting. Conspiring.