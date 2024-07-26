How much does the first Leon-Belal fight affect you picking the winner of this one tomorrow?

I rewatched the fight yesterday. Belal was getting pieced up and got hit with a huge head kick and still survived. I really think Belal was starting to turn the tide though and figure out Leon’s timing.



I def give Belal the cardio edge and since this is a 5 round fight I can see him drowning out Leon by the end of it.



Only problem is, the refs seem to be oblivious to Leon’s fouling and the fight is happening in the UK again. That makes me worry for Belal.