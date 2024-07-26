How much does the first Leon-Belal fight affect you picking the winner of this one tomorrow?

Title. Obviously these guys fought before. Kinda weird fight stopped on an eye poke

Being completely honest Belal looked really bad that fight. Couldn’t take Leon down, was completely ineffective at basically everything he tried

BUT 5 fights since then, looked good in most of them

somewhat interesting nugget but maybe won’t matter much
 
I rewatched the fight yesterday. Belal was getting pieced up and got hit with a huge head kick and still survived. I really think Belal was starting to turn the tide though and figure out Leon’s timing.

I def give Belal the cardio edge and since this is a 5 round fight I can see him drowning out Leon by the end of it.

Only problem is, the refs seem to be oblivious to Leon’s fouling and the fight is happening in the UK again. That makes me worry for Belal.
 
Pretty significant

Leon was dominating him

It not like the Blaydes Tom 1 fight ending after 10 seconds on a freak injury

We saw more than 10 x as much action in the first Leon Belal fight as the previous Tom Blaydes one
 
