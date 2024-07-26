How much does the first Leon-Belal fight affect you picking the winner of this one tomorrow?

XThe GreatestX
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Jul 22, 2012
- Messages
- 17,412
- Reaction score
- 6,394
Title. Obviously these guys fought before. Kinda weird fight stopped on an eye poke
Being completely honest Belal looked really bad that fight. Couldn’t take Leon down, was completely ineffective at basically everything he tried
BUT 5 fights since then, looked good in most of them
somewhat interesting nugget but maybe won’t matter much
Being completely honest Belal looked really bad that fight. Couldn’t take Leon down, was completely ineffective at basically everything he tried
BUT 5 fights since then, looked good in most of them
somewhat interesting nugget but maybe won’t matter much