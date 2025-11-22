How much does Garry's win over Belal really mean?

AmbassadorFright
Don't get me wrong beating the number 2 ranked guy is definitely a big thing but as time goes on and WW becomes stronger with Leon, Colby, Usman etc being exposed, it seems Belal was a transitional champion, right place right time kind of guy in 1 of the weakest eras of 170. Morales just searched Brady in emphatic fashion (who Belal did also fair play) and Prates KTFO Leon who had a 50/50 fight with Belal. Garry mentioned in his interview with Ariel Helwani that he would have been disappointed in this kind of performance (his own words). I think this at best gets him a rematch with Prates and Morales gets the shot.