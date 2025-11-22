How much does Garry's win over Belal really mean?

Don't get me wrong beating the number 2 ranked guy is definitely a big thing but as time goes on and WW becomes stronger with Leon, Colby, Usman etc being exposed, it seems Belal was a transitional champion, right place right time kind of guy in 1 of the weakest eras of 170. Morales just searched Brady in emphatic fashion (who Belal did also fair play) and Prates KTFO Leon who had a 50/50 fight with Belal. Garry mentioned in his interview with Ariel Helwani that he would have been disappointed in this kind of performance (his own words). I think this at best gets him a rematch with Prates and Morales gets the shot.
 
Garry's an annoying guy. But he deserves the next shot.

Leon vs Belal wasn't 50/50. Belal dominated everything besides the final grappling exchange.
 
Stuffed every takedown attempt against a top level wrestler and busted him up.

People trying to suggest a win over Belal means less than a win over Gilbert Burns or Leon Edwards 😖
 
neither him or Belal are worth watching or booking on main card. Hopefully they both have knee issues soon
 
He deserves it a lot more than Morales and Prates with their wins over Brady and Leon. Morales has one top win to his name and Prates just lost to Ian two fights ago, a win over current day Leon should not be enough to get a TS, nor should a single win over Brady be enough either.
 
You are forgetting something that is important when belal beat leon is was a destruction pure domination..

Jdm and belal was very close...
Ian vs belal looked like it coulda Ben either way and if Ian was pointed for eye pokes her lose.

Neither finished.

So the win is huge also Ian showed he can defend the take down.

Morales isn't tested at all and imo doesn't have a chance in hell vs islams wrestling...

I'd like to see morales vs usmen or belal or shavkat I don't think he wins any of those.
 
He's a least 2 fights further away from a title shot than he thinks he is, imo. There are other guys getting bigger finishes, whereas he keeps barely getting past guys. Morales and Prates are definitely ahead of him. Or at least should be.
 
Garry is probably in line for the title next. especially because he's a controversial dude and can create a more WWE environment than the others, which the dork fans and dana love.
 
So beating the #2 guy "at best" gets you a rematch with a guy you just beat a few months ago?

<JagsKiddingMe>
 
It’s a very good win. Former champ, wins over Leon, Burns, Wonderboy, Brady, Luque, Maia.
 
Garry told Belal if he lets him win he can give Layla back shots.
 
Its a big win, but it means less than the win Sean Brady got over Edward's when he lost the title, I see Gary being a top 5 fighter for a long time but never being champ, he has a way of looking unimpressive in winning, that fight with MVP wasn't good, hes got a weird way of just being slightly better at someones weakness than them, he was slightly better in grappling than MVP, but not enough to submit him, he was slightly better than Belal standing but not enough to hurt to him, hes just well rounded but doesnt really excel at anything
 
It's a very good win, which confirms his status as a legit contender, 10-1 record in the UFC including a former champ is no joke. Unsure if this grants him a title shot with Morales and Shavkat being around, but I wouldn't be mad if it did. Really I would hope that Islam would be active enough to take on every challenger.
 
I was not a fan at first. He has fought the who's who of the division amd deserves the respect. He just need to learn to stop trying to act like McGregor. It's Cringy. He is a top year fighter.
 
If they gave him a title shot he definitely deserves it
 
