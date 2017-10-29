How much does a bench press bar weigh at Goodlife Fitness, LA Fitness?

How much does a bench press bar weigh at Goodlife Fitness, LA Fitness?

Any idea? People say a standard bar is 45 lbs. But I was working out at Goodlife, it seemed lighter.
 
You shouldn't be working out at either of those places.
 
Trent Dassouza gave me a simple way to tell if it is a 45 lbs bar. Try putting your mouth around the collar. If you can fit your mouth around it, its a 45lb bar. This will save you the time and energy trying to track someone who knows what they're doing down...
 
Its a 45lb bar bud, unless you have those short non-Olympic ones. Those ones are 35lbs
 
Just carry the bar and hop on a scale. Done.
 
i prefer licking shared exercise equipment. if it tastes like orally transferable disease, then it's 45 +/- 2.5 lb.
 
There's a lot of variance across different brands- I've seen bars ranging from 17kg-25kg. Shitty knock-off brand bars will just make the bar thicker to make it stronger, or some el cheapo ones with lighter weight ratings will weigh less.

OP, only way to know is to put it on a set of scales.
 
I much prefer the deep throat method
 
A few years back the GoodLife I went to got a bunch of new bars and another lifter I was friendly with took it upon himself to weigh them. They were all within a few pounds +/- of 45.
 
That's probably the dumbest thing I have ever heard and largely incomplete. Everyone knows you have to deep throat it to really know if it's a 45lb bar. If you do and you gag then it's a winner.
 
He describes the deep throat method as relevant to weight capacity. A gag reflex within 4" will typically mean a lighter weight capacity (between 400-600lbs). I believe he uses 4" increments for every 200-300Lbs.
 
those 35 pound bars are for females or people confused about their gender.
 
At Goodlife Fitness and LA Fitness, the standard bench press bar usually weighs 45 lbs. However, if it felt lighter, you might have used a different type of bar, such as a women's Olympic bar (35 lbs) or a training bar (15-25 lbs).
 
It's more or less close to 45. I think different brands might be heavier or a little less due to manufacturer. My cheapie power bar at home feels heavier vs what I use at commercial gyms. You can tell you are using a fem or training bar when the actual bar has smaller diameter. Like it would feel smaller in your hand. The sleeves are a little shorter too and the bar is whippy.
 
