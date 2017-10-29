You shouldn't be working out at either of those places.How much does a bench press bar weigh at Goodlife Fitness, LA Fitness?
Any idea? People say a standard bar is 45 lbs. But I was working out at Goodlife, it seemed lighter.
i prefer licking shared exercise equipment. if it tastes like orally transferable disease, then it's 45 +/- 2.5 lb.Trent Dassouza gave me a simple way to tell if it is a 45 lbs bar. Try putting your mouth around the collar. If you can fit your mouth around it, its a 45lb bar. This will save you the time and energy trying to track someone who knows what they're doing down...
Its a 45lb bar bud, unless you have those short non-Olympic ones. Those ones are 35lbs
There's a lot of variance across different brands- I've seen bars ranging from 17kg-25kg. Shitty knock-off brand bars will just make the bar thicker to make it stronger, or some el cheapo ones with lighter weight ratings will weigh less.
OP, only way to know is to put it on a set of scales.
Trent Dassouza gave me a simple way to tell if it is a 45 lbs bar. Try putting your mouth around the collar. If you can fit your mouth around it, its a 45lb bar. This will save you the time and energy trying to track someone who knows what they're doing down...
That's probably the dumbest thing I have ever heard and largely incomplete. Everyone knows you have to deep throat it to really know if it's a 45lb bar. If you do and you gag then it's a winner.
Trent Dassouza gave me a simple way to tell if it is a 45 lbs bar. Try putting your mouth around the collar. If you can fit your mouth around it, its a 45lb bar. This will save you the time and energy trying to track someone who knows what they're doing down...
Its a 45lb bar bud, unless you have those short non-Olympic ones. Those ones are 35lbs
Why not just put teh bar on the scale, with a finger to balance it?Just carry the bar and hop on a scale. Done.
Why not just put teh bar on the scale, with a finger to balance it?
At Goodlife Fitness and LA Fitness, the standard bench press bar usually weighs 45 lbs. However, if it felt lighter, you might have used a different type of bar, such as a women's Olympic bar (35 lbs) or a training bar (15-25 lbs).Trent Dassouza gave me a simple way to tell if it is a 45 lbs bar. Try putting your mouth around the collar. If you can fit your mouth around it, its a 45lb bar. This will save you the time and energy trying to track someone who knows what they're doing down...