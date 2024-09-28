How much do you think the French commission taking blood from Brandon Allen last minute affected his cardio during this fight???

Allen lost that fight fair and square.



In saying that, I was not impressed with the Imavov performance. I thought Allen was better on the feet but the Imavov takedowns are without doubt, very effective. The sad thing about Imavov's performance was he did very little other than hold his opponent down. Allen getting that fight tactically wrong didn't help himself either.



Yes, Imavov won the fight clearly. But it was not the most sparkly performance.