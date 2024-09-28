How much do you think the French commission taking blood from Brandon Allen last minute affected his cardio during this fight???

I'm no medical doctor but surely taking red blood cells from someone who's very dehydrated can't help anything.
 
Just getting some blood cant be that bad, but did read they were held for a long time, not being able to start rehydrating, that could mess with their process and mental game, he did seem tired by round 2.
 
Allen lost that fight fair and square.

In saying that, I was not impressed with the Imavov performance. I thought Allen was better on the feet but the Imavov takedowns are without doubt, very effective. The sad thing about Imavov's performance was he did very little other than hold his opponent down. Allen getting that fight tactically wrong didn't help himself either.

Yes, Imavov won the fight clearly. But it was not the most sparkly performance.
 
Zero. Brendan Allen literally said the same shit happened to Moicano who obliterated BSD
 
Yes, this was definitely the reason Imavov's sprawl worked and he outstruck Allen in R2 and R3.

Seriously, do some of you guys think before making threads? Lol.
 
He should've did what Moicano just did. End it in the first. He elected to lay and pray.
 
HCS said:
He should've did what Moicano just did. End it in the first. He elected to lay and pray.
The difference is imavov isn’t shit like bsd. Imavov has beaten like 4 top 10 guys while bsd has one top 15 win in Matt frevola of all people
 
Vanzanto said:
Allen lost that fight fair and square.

In saying that, I was not impressed with the Imavov performance. I thought Allen was better on the feet but the Imavov takedowns are without doubt, very effective. The sad thing about Imavov's performance was he did very little other than hold his opponent down. Allen getting that fight tactically wrong didn't help himself either.

Yes, Imavov won the fight clearly. But it was not the most sparkly performance.
Huh? He headkicked him while fending off more ineffective grappling from Allen. On a clinch break. Kept most of round 3 standing by sprawling

I remember Imavov also doing PRIDE style leaping shots (punches) through the guard
 
I don't think it affected the fight but fuck the commission for doing that.
 
