How much do you spend on fireworks?

DoctorTaco
Breadhead
@Gold
- Joined
Feb 15, 2011
- Messages
- 15,906
- Reaction score
- 8,566
Title says it all.
Do you go all out and flex on the neighbors, or is that for person behavior?
Are you a stick in the mud that just wants to tell everybody that they’re basically just lighting their money on fire?
Something in between?
I was on The conservative side this year and so I only bought a couple packs of Roman candles, a big finisher thing, and a random bag of stuff for my kid. Still ended up spending over 130 bucks
