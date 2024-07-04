  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

How much do you spend on fireworks?

DoctorTaco

DoctorTaco

Breadhead
@Gold
Joined
Feb 15, 2011
Messages
15,906
Reaction score
8,566
Title says it all.

Do you go all out and flex on the neighbors, or is that for person behavior?

Are you a stick in the mud that just wants to tell everybody that they’re basically just lighting their money on fire?

Something in between?

I was on The conservative side this year and so I only bought a couple packs of Roman candles, a big finisher thing, and a random bag of stuff for my kid. Still ended up spending over 130 bucks
 
Last edited:
These days, nothing, not really worth it when the city has a big fireworks display that's about a 10 minute walk from home.

In my youth, $20-25 in roman candles so we can shoot them at each other.
 
I can't remember in England for Guy Fawkes but a reasonable amount. Not a shitton but always had a good time because I think they're so pretty. In Amsterdam I had a roof terrace so we headed up there for the best view of the municipal display and other extravagant private functions we could see in the city. I love fireworks but I'm dreading tomorrow night with a particularly scared cat, bless her. She goes apeshit just with the garbage truck noise.

Have fun!
 
Zero

Hundreds of dollars to hear a few booms and see a few seconds of sparkling lights. Cannot think of a bigger waste of money
 
Zero. I'd rather not cook myself with the windows closed to avoid breathing in cancer causing shit. Fire hazard too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,122
Messages
55,802,174
Members
174,941
Latest member
Tophik

Share this page

Back
Top