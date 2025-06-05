Hog-train
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 26, 2003
- Messages
- 14,763
- Reaction score
- 16,704
A lot of people think Hendricks won. He did more damage visibly and GSP couldn't really take him down.
I do feel Hendricks was roiding because as soon as this fight ended and USADA started drug testing and got rid of IV's, Hendricks got fat and started losing. GSP also said he offered to pay for testing for Hendricks but he said no.
Regardless, it was pretty clear GSP lost that fight. Then he promptly retired afterward.
I do feel Hendricks was roiding because as soon as this fight ended and USADA started drug testing and got rid of IV's, Hendricks got fat and started losing. GSP also said he offered to pay for testing for Hendricks but he said no.
Regardless, it was pretty clear GSP lost that fight. Then he promptly retired afterward.
Last edited: