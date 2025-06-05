Media How much did the Johny Hendricks Fight Hurt GSP's Legacy?

A lot of people think Hendricks won. He did more damage visibly and GSP couldn't really take him down.

I do feel Hendricks was roiding because as soon as this fight ended and USADA started drug testing and got rid of IV's, Hendricks got fat and started losing. GSP also said he offered to pay for testing for Hendricks but he said no.

Regardless, it was pretty clear GSP lost that fight. Then he promptly retired afterward.

 
None at all. Hendricks made it a close fight but still lost 48-47. Now had he went a whole 100 in that final round instead of coasting, it might have been different, but he chose to ease up and has no one to blame but himself.
 
Not at all. He showed he had it in him to not give up in face of adversity and take the 5th like a true champion should.

Granted, Johny coasted. But that coasting is exactly why GSP is one of the Greatest ever, and Johny's restaurant had food like this:
1749149670337.png
 
GSP won that fight easy. It was 48-47 all day. People were just surprised because Hendricks did better than everyone else had in years. Before that we had Condit dropping him and then got his ass beat for the rest of the round. Throw in the part where GSP gets easily scuffed and he looked fucked up at the press conference.
 
Who?
scaring-scared.gif
gsp-george-st-pierre.gif
 
I personally thought Johnny Hendricks beat GSP, but in all fairness GSP wasn't truly focused on that fight or fighting in general at that point in time.

The Hendricks fight didn't hurt GSP's legacy at all imo, but it definitely made him really think about if he wanted to continue fighting or if he needed a break. Johnny was hungry & on the rise, GSP was burnt out & on the fence about fighting. I think if that was GSP's last fight ever, & if he went out that way then we would be having a different conversation. but he came back & won the MW championship & ended his career on a big win & a massive accomplishment winning another belt in another division.
 
