How much did gymnastics help Islam is being P4P#1?

almost reminds me of Jones in the basketball court
I grew up doing it, my father taught it.Gymnastics/tumbling is very well suited for mma/wrestling. Great grip and core strength and teaches you how to fall as well. My son's club wrestling team has a class per week dedicated to that.
Pommel Horse > MMAGymnasts are probably the most complete strength athletes around. Strong as hell in crazy positions, agile, explosive, great endurance, mobile, flexible, with complete mastery of their body.
You need to watch the greatest marital arts movie ever madePommel Horse > MMA
You need to watch the greatest marital arts movie ever made
hahaha you're a very lucky man because I dearly wish I could watch it again for the first time. I'm pretty sure the full movie is on youtube.Yes.
Yes I do.