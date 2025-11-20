How much did gymnastics help Islam is being P4P#1?

Would world class gymnasts be more suited for MMA than, say, NBA players? Or NFL athletes?

Would Simone Biles absolutely destroy in WMMA?

It's interesting.
 
Like any other sport you cant just show up to Gymnastics every once in a while and be amazing at it.

It's still a good thing to do whenever you can get it in. It can only help with moving better and developing functional core strength
 
It's having been practicing Taekwondo since age 7 that helped him win his last fight in particular.
He was the student of one of Russia's best taekwondo practicioners Seyfula Magomedov.

And it showed with Makhachev knocking out Volk with a beautiful head kick and battering JDM's leg, taking away his power.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
don't ask said:
Gymnasts are probably the most complete strength athletes around. Strong as hell in crazy positions, agile, explosive, great endurance, mobile, flexible, with complete mastery of their body.
Click to expand...
Pommel Horse > MMA


Bpf7C5.gif
 
Mary Lou Retton > Valentina Schevchenko


eqFlYm.gif
 
I feel like it's just a side exercise to add to athleticism. You're not going to see gymnasts cross over quicker than any wrestler. It seems to help grappling a little bit, but I bet someone like Khamzat and other high level wrestlers never touched it. Sometimes I think fighters do it to spice up their training and give them something new because everything else is repeating same prep.
 
helps alot with balance, grip, and positional awareness.
you can see here where jack tried to flip him over with a knee shield (not sure what the move is exactly called). And islam literally flares his legs out for balance and posts on his head like he's a breakdancer.

 
HHJ said:
Yes.


Yes I do.

<DCWhoa>
Click to expand...
hahaha you're a very lucky man because I dearly wish I could watch it again for the first time. I'm pretty sure the full movie is on youtube.
 
  • Love
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,037
Messages
58,477,679
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top