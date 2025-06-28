How much better or worse do you look with a clean-shaven face?

mommas homeboy
For me the difference is massive and I suspect it's the same for many of you. If I have no beard or mustache at all, makes my face drop like 3 points on the 1-10 scale. The thing is, I don't need a beard. But at least some stubble on my face makes a humongous difference.
I know it's not just me either. I've seen guys I know who formerly had a small mustache and beard. Then they shave their face completely and look way worse. And no, I'm not the guy in my profile pic.
