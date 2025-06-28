How much better or worse do you look with a clean-shaven face?

For me the difference is massive and I suspect it's the same for many of you. If I have no beard or mustache at all, makes my face drop like 3 points on the 1-10 scale. The thing is, I don't need a beard. But at least some stubble on my face makes a humongous difference.

I know it's not just me either. I've seen guys I know who formerly had a small mustache and beard. Then they shave their face completely and look way worse. And no, I'm not the guy in my profile pic.
 
I would shave off my facial hair every new year and surprise myself how good and younger I actually look without the male version of make up. The side of my head is going gray so I might as well rock the Omni-Man look and grow a stache.
 
Always a bit surprising how much younger I look clean shaven but due to my job I'm not allowed to grow a beard so it's either a sweet mustache or clean. And I've recently cleaned up a multi month mustache situation, that went from 70's porn to 30's dictator to non existent and I look like a dang Chad now... I had pics posted years ago when that "post your pic" thread was a thing...
 
Hair on my face bugs the piss out of me. I can't go longer than 2 days without getting a compulsive and constant urge to shave that shit off.

Luckily though I look alright with a shaved face.
 
Pittie Petey said:
I look like Michael Jackson when he was in the loony bin with Homer when I shave clean
Click to expand...
sigma-patrick-bateman.gif
 
I look 10 years younger when I last shaved my face. Reactions were 50/50. Some women loved it when I shaved, none I was interested in though. Most people don't know I have a cleft chin and a dimple
 
I look like an escaped mental patient when I'm clean shaven, so i just trim it really short
 
I haven't been clean shaven in over 20 years and rock a huge full beard .

I would look weird as hell and no one would recognize me .

I don't even remember what I look like clean shaven and I've aged so much god knows what's under there.
 
Care about your health, your body being able to perform, and useful skills you know.

Dont care about looks. You are a grown ass man. Walk with confidence. Thats all you need
 
10 years younger. Probably knocks 3 points off the 0-10 scale.

But yeah, more bothered about the health and bank balance.
 
I look like a homeless person when I don’t shave.

Bald head and clean shave for the win. Feel bad for all you peanut heads that can’t rock a baldy.
 
