How many title defenses would Usman have gotten if that headlock didn’t land?

I think if he had gotten the decision over Leon and we do not get that stupid, stupid rematch he would've lost to either Belal or Khamzat.
 
VinceArch said:
how would he have lost to khazmat? Khazmat wouldnt have even made weight.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
I couldn't remember if he was having his weight issues yet. I still stand by that he would've beaten Usman if he made it to 170. Usman was already shop worn by that point in time.
 
The headkick isn't the issue it's the fight after where he lost again. If he still had it he wouldn't have lost
 
VinceArch said:
He barely beat an older Usman at 185, so I don't really get how that's possible. If Khazmat could have been 170 champion, well, he would have been 170 champion.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Doctor Grudge said:
I'm not sure if you know or not but khamzat can literally beat any guy on the roster. He is the best fighte maybe of all times according to many around here
 
Usman would have lost to someone like belal or brady, people act like that's a bad take but colby gave usman the fight of his life and I think Belal/brady are better versions of colby
 
