How many title defenses would Usman have gotten if that headlock didn’t land?

After the events of yesterday, I can’t help but wonder
how would he have lost to khazmat? Khazmat wouldnt have even made weight.I think if he had gotten the decision over Leon and we do not get that stupid, stupid rematch he would've lost to either Belal or Khamzat.
Oh okay.how would he have lost to khazmat? Khazmat wouldnt have even made weight.
im not sure if you're being sarcasic or not, but just to clarify, Khazmat literally missed weight a month after Usman was knocked out and has been forced to go to MW ever since.Oh okay.
I couldn't remember if he was having his weight issues yet. I still stand by that he would've beaten Usman if he made it to 170. Usman was already shop worn by that point in time.im not sure if you're being sarcasic or not, but just to clarify, Khazmat literally missed weight a month after Usman was knocked out and has been forced to go to MW ever since.
He barely beat an older Usman at 185, so I don't really get how that's possible. If Khazmat could have been 170 champion, well, he would have been 170 champion.I couldn't remember if he was having his weight issues yet. I still stand by that he would've beaten Usman if he made it to 170. Usman was already shop worn by that point in time.
im not sure if you're being sarcasic or not, but just to clarify, Khazmat literally missed weight a month after Usman was knocked out and has been forced to go to MW ever since.
I'm not sure if you know or not but khamzat can literally beat any guy on the roster. He is the best fighte maybe of all times according to many around hereim not sure if you're being sarcasic or not, but just to clarify, Khazmat literally missed weight a month after Usman was knocked out and has been forced to go to MW ever since.
Because he's at 185, as you previously stated.It's 2025 and he still isn't the WW champion.