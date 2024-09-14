How many times

Can you say the same thing about this card, the sphere, the manlets....
Im sorry that there's not enough fat sweaty men on the card for ya.

Jesus Christ superstar already.
We get it the card sucks to you, but you dont have to watch it, nobody is making you pay nor stream it.

How many times have y'all complained about a card and it ended up being a damn good card?
A lot trust me.
Can we at least watch the fuckin thing BEFORE shitting on it maybe?

I love you guys but man do you know how to beat a dead horse.

1722537415634.jpeg
 
Lemur…Chill

praise-god-church.gif
 
I just don't understand why the card for Mexicans is not only unaffordable for most Mexicans to attend, but it is also not headlined by any Mexicans, and it is not in Mexico.

It isn't a complaint so much as a real mystery for me. I'd love to understand the thought process behind it.

The card itself is your standard ufc card these days.
 
Yeah that part of it fuckin baffles me too sir.
They could've done this sphere thing at a later date and did this card at the Staples center or something.
 
Yeah. I'm just confused. Still looking forward to the fights though.

Who do you have in the three big fights?
 
Some of the best cards this past year happened to be cards I didn't have high expectations for and considered skipping, and vice versa.

I guess too many fans are more casual these days including myself, and we judge how good or how bad a card is just by star power and name value.

I will make it a habit to watch all numbered events, since some of them turn out to be bangers.

Hopefully we see these fighters display their amazing balls sir
 
Most people complaining about the sphere are simply broke losers mad they can't afford to go and them complaining is their way of coping

I do agree with the argument that the card should've been a lot better though
 
Management had to balance out Dana's Republican rhetoric with this event.
 
I agree.

I want Lopes but I feel like Brian isn't quite done yet.
Gonna be a war though.

Id like to she Shev win.

Merab is my guy but Sean has definitely proved himself to be the genuine article.
If Merab can grapple with some consistency that'll be huge.

Merab does get hit clean a lot though so that might be a bad thing here.
 
They probably felt like Grasso/Shev 3 as a headliner would've been a tough sell since the last one was not a PPV. Last Noche UFC was also in the States too.

My guess is that it's aimed more at Mexican-Americans, and those who can afford the trip. The Sphere part seems like a misfire, but we'll have to wait and see the gate numbers first, and I think they just wanted the novelty of being there. Also depends on how much the Saudis forked over to have Riyadh be associated with it.
 
