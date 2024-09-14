Can you say the same thing about this card, the sphere, the manlets....Im sorry that there's not enough fat sweaty men on the card for ya.Jesus Christ superstar already.We get it the card sucks to you, but you dont have to watch it, nobody is making you pay nor stream it.How many times have y'all complained about a card and it ended up being a damn good card?A lot trust me.Can we at least watch the fuckin thing BEFORE shitting on it maybe?I love you guys but man do you know how to beat a dead horse.