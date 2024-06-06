How many times do you have to get up in the middle of the night to shit? For me it’s about 4 times which is better than it used to be.
I can’t piss without shitting. Don’t know how people even use urinals.To shit? Zero.
To pee? Used to be sometimes twice and then still have full load after I officially wake up. Haven't been waking up to pee at all these days. I suspect cold weather made more pee need to come out.
To shit? Zero.