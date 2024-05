It's anyone's guess.



The thing about Jones is, he's enough of an asshole that he could choose to sit around after the Stipe fight for a year or more "deliberating" over his next move just to decide on retiring at the end of it anyway.



Meaning Tom would have to keep defending the interim belt, with there being no carrot on the end of the stick, no Jones fight at the end of the tunnel.



And let's be honest here, everybody can see Jones pulling something like this out of pure spite.