How many times should a champion defend his title in a year?

Dricus fights 2-3 times a year typically I expect him to fight once more this yearI'm saying about 3x a year would suffice. If healthy of course.
What's your thoughts?
Thread inspiration because of this guy.
Lol using a picture of DDP like he's actually going to refuse to fight until UFC goes to Africa.
I think Aspinall having a defense is more of the UFC's making, not like he hasn't called out Jones.2 times is reasonable 3 times would be nice. NEVER should an interim champ have a defense.
Talking to you Mr. Aspinall
Uh Jones just had two surgeries and is out for awhile. UFC isn't talking about a Tommy defense at all