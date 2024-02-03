How many times should a champion defend his title in a year?

I'm saying about 3x a year would suffice. If healthy of course.

What's your thoughts?

Thread inspiration because of this guy.

1146556_dricus-du-plessis-ufc-297.webp
 
If MMA was constructed to be an actual competitive sport instead of being a clone of boxing (expect the fighters dont actually make money) 2 times a year would be fine. If fighters sport needlessly training (sparring mostly) 3 could be doable. Obviously injuries can happen no matter what - but 2 or 3.
 
2 or 3 times a year if perfect.

If a champion doesn't defend once a year, they should be stripped. We used to remove fighters from rankings if they didn't fight atleast once a year. (Or actually I think it was if you don't have a fight scheduled after one year) If you aren't active you don't stay relative.

Major injuries happen, they can have an opportunity to get their belt back when they return. How we got so far away from that is a mystery. Weve got guys staying in rankings for years without fighting it is ridiculous.
 
For most fighters, and usual scheduling of fights, I'd prefer 2-3 a year (sans injuries, etc.).

Would be cool if it were once pr month.

Then again, we would have people complaining that fighter A didn't have enough time to prepare for fighter B, got robbed and vice versa.

It's cagefighting. It isn't rocket science. And if it were, would you be demanding the best rocket scientist out there to DO HIS THING?

Probably not. You're not rocket scientists, exactly. You aren't cagefighters either.
 
2 times is reasonable 3 times would be nice. NEVER should an interim champ have a defense.
Talking to you Mr. Aspinall
 
2 times is reasonable 3 times would be nice. NEVER should an interim champ have a defense.
Talking to you Mr. Aspinall
I think Aspinall having a defense is more of the UFC's making, not like he hasn't called out Jones.
 
I think Aspinall having a defense is more of the UFC's making, not like he hasn't called out Jones.
Uh Jones just had two surgeries and is out for awhile. UFC isn't talking about a Tommy defense at all
 
Ideally 2-3 times per year, but if there are few worthy contenders then at least once per year.
 
