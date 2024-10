never. i've seen street fights and been around them, but nobody ever tries to pick a fight with me and i don't ever pick a fight with them. which is kind of crazy since i grew up in Hawaii, the land of street fights.



i think once they see how swole my fingers are and how much cheeto dust is covering them they put the pieces together and realize i'm a Sherdogger and immediately vacate my presence in fear of me posting the incident here for all my fellow sherbros to ridicule their shitty hairlines and laugh how small and weak they are compared to NFL/NBA street fighters.