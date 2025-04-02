How many recent LW champions beat Prime Twood?

Khabib, Charles and Islam.
Out of these three, who has the best chance of beating Woodley when he was the champion at 170? I remember T wood was the measuring stick for a while, especially with Conor saying he was going for three belts.
Woodley is bigger than all three and can knock them out but idk, the pressure wrestling style of Islam and Khabib would give T wood some trouble imo. Idk about Charles tho, would favor Woodley over him as a bad clash of styles.
Prime T wood and not the frozen one that showed up after the Usman loss.
 
