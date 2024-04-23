How many PPV buys does Conor/Chandler do?

Conor is still a big star. He'll draw no matter what.



The question is how much?



The Chandler fight doesn't have NEARLY the intrigue of Khabib, Nate fights or even the Poirier rematches. The general public doesn't know (or care much) for Chandler. He's not a star or a top guy by any metric.



On the other hand, it's Conor's first fight in 3 years, and they'll bill it as "return of the king" or some bullshit like that. Curiousity might get the better of the general public. All the hardcores will be watching, whether they admit it or not.



If I had to guess, I'm saying 1.2 Million. We will probably never get an accurate number now that UFC doesn't release them, but I'm sure if it does well, they will want to.



Predictions? And why?