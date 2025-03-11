  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

How many people have fought in the UFC?

TOTAL NUMBER OF UFC FIGHTS: 8,076
TOTAL NUMBER OF UFC EVENTS: 724
 
Chat gpt says 8400 fighters hosted since the first event.
 
Still waiting on Dana to call me...

Can't wait for that 5k/5k bonus payday.
 
Total number of fighters?

about tree fiddy
 
