How many people from the Ultimate Fighter go on to become champions?

Seems like TUF was really good at scouting developing future champions.

I know Usman, Griffin, Pena… All were TUF winners that went on to hold the belt

I also know a lot of non-winners went on to get the belt Moreno, Pantoja, Namajuanas etc

Can you guys help me collect a list of people from the show who went on to capture gold
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Seems like TUF was really good at scouting developing future champions.

I know Usman, Pantoja, Griffin, Pena… All were TUF winners that went on to hold the belt

I also know a lot of non-winners went on to get the belt Moreno, Pantoja, Namajuanas etc

Can you guys help me collect a list of people from the show who went on to capture gold
So Pantoja won TUF and a UFC title and Pantoja was a Non-winner of TUF and won a UFC title?
 
I mean just go on wikipedia and find out
 
T ferg hasn’t hit his prime yet, so any day now he’ll get on another big win streak and collect a belt or two
 
Andy Wang!!

Just kidding. Here's a video compilation from a few years ago. Might need updating (Moreno y Pantoja y Yair; Grasso y Pennington)...
 
S1: Griffin
S2: Evans
S3: Bisping
S4: Serra
Australia vs UK: Whitaker
S18: Peña
S20: Esparza
S21: Usman
S26: Montano

LatAm Interim Champ: Yair Rodriguez
S13 Interim Champ: TFerg

Namajunas, Pantoja, Moreno, and Dillashaw have been champs without winning TUF
 
