How many people from the Ultimate Fighter go on to become champions?

Seems like TUF was really good at scouting developing future champions.
I know Usman, Griffin, Pena… All were TUF winners that went on to hold the belt
I also know a lot of non-winners went on to get the belt Moreno, Pantoja, Namajuanas etc
Can you guys help me collect a list of people from the show who went on to capture gold
